International Women's Day 2024: Five Women Who Transformed the Global Landscape

Kalpana Chawla: Born in India and later becoming a naturalized American astronaut, Kalpana Chawla was the first woman of Indian origin in space. She served on the Space Shuttle Columbia in 1997 and tragically lost her life in the Columbia disaster in 2003.

Mother Teresa: Renowned for her humanitarian work, Mother Teresa founded the Missionaries of Charity, a Roman Catholic religious congregation that runs hospices and homes for people with HIV/AIDS, leprosy, and tuberculosis, among others.

Michelle Obama: As the former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama has used her platform to advocate for various causes, including education, health, and women's rights. She is also a bestselling author and a role model for many around the world.

Malala Yousafzai: Malala gained international prominence as a young education activist from Pakistan. She survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban in 2012 and has since become a leading advocate for girls' education worldwide, receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

Oprah Winfrey: Oprah is a media mogul, talk show host, actress, and philanthropist. Her influence extends beyond the entertainment industry; she has used her platform to promote literacy, education, and various social issues through her television network, books, and humanitarian efforts.

