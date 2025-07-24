When we fly, pilots ask us to put our cellphones on airplane mode, but we often ignore their instructions and don't turn that mode on. But did you know what is the reason behind turning on the pilot mode? A pilot (@PerchPoint) on Tik Tok explained that switching your phone to aero plane mode is crucial and not "a conspiracy theory".

According to the reports ".

This is just a friendly PSA, that the aero plane mode button is not a conspiracy." This old video is being reshared on social media platforms amid recent challenges, including operational disruptions and technical issues, faced by the aviation industry. Forgetting to put your phone on airplane mode won't cause a plane crash or interfere with its systems.

FAA and airlines take aeroplane mode seriously due to potential safety risks. It is said that phone signals can disturb with the plane's communication and navigation systems, potentially causing safest Hazards, flight delays or cancellations.

The pilot stated that while there are no immediate effects, a safety risk remains. Specifically, radio waves emitted when even a few passengers' phones attempt to connect to a radio tower could interfere with pilot headsets.