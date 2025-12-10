Is Dink Tea the Winter Health Drink Your Body Really Needs? — Know Key Health Benefits Here

Some traditional remedies passed down through generations are still useful today. Among them is a nutritious and warming tea made using edible gum (Dink). This homemade drink helps boost energy and offers comfort, especially during busy or stressful days. It not only supports physical health but also helps relax the mind. If you haven’t tried it yet, it’s worth making once. During winter, its warming effect can be felt almost instantly. Once you get used to its flavour, it quickly becomes a part of your regular daily routine because of its soothing and nourishing qualities.

In earlier generations, homes relied on simple natural remedies to maintain health, especially during seasonal changes. This tea has been used for centuries because it provides body warmth, strengthens bones and joints, boosts postpartum recovery, and improves overall skin health. For these reasons, it is considered an ideal beverage for winter. Recently, chef Vishnu Manohar shared an easy recipe for preparing this tea at home. His version is quick to make and highly nutritious, making it suitable for people of all ages. Let’s understand how this traditional drink is prepared.

Ingredients:

1 tsp edible gum (Dink)

1 tsp ghee

1 glass of milk or water

1–2 tsp jaggery or sugar

2–3 cardamoms

A pinch of dry ginger powder

A few chopped almonds and cashews

Using raw edible gum directly makes it difficult to dissolve because of its sticky texture. So roasting it in ghee is the first necessary step. Heat one teaspoon of ghee in a small pan and add the gum. Within seconds, it begins to puff up, becoming crispy and light like tiny crystals. Once it turns slightly golden, switch off the flame. After cooling, crush it into a fine powder using hands or a mortar. This enhances its digestibility, taste, and aroma, making the final tea more enjoyable and effective.

Preparing the Tea:

Heat one glass of milk or water in a pot.

Use water if you prefer a lighter drink; use milk if you want it richer and more nutritious.

Once it starts boiling, add the roasted and crushed edible gum.

Add cardamom and dry ginger powder for flavour and immunity benefits.

Let the mixture simmer on a low flame for 3–4 minutes.

Add jaggery or sugar depending on preference.

Garnish with chopped almonds and cashews before serving warm.

Health Benefits of Dink Tea:

Provides Warmth in Winter:

Helps relieve shivering, tiredness, and cold-related discomfort due to its warming properties. Strengthens Joints:

Contains natural collagen-boosting benefits, supporting people suffering from knee pain, backache, or joint stiffness. Supports Postpartum Recovery:

Often given to new mothers as it strengthens inner muscles, reduces weakness, and improves energy levels — only with medical guidance.

When to Drink Dink Tea:

During winter, morning or night

When feeling low on energy

During fatigue, muscle pain, or weakness

After childbirth (only with the doctor’s advice)

Precautions:

Even though Dink tea is beneficial, certain guidelines are important. Since it generates heat, avoid drinking it in summer. People with high blood pressure should drink it in limited quantities. Pregnant women must consult a doctor first. For children, serve only a light and small amount. Excessive consumption can upset digestion, so avoid drinking it in large daily doses.