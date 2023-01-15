Is knee replacement surgery likely your best option?

New Delhi, Jan 15 You most likely have osteoarthritis, which is a common reason for knee pain. It could result from genetics, previous stress, or weight. Your knee osteoarthritis may eventually create severe pain, regardless of the source.

A metal or plastic prosthetic joint is used to replace all or a portion of your natural knee during knee replacement surgery. Surgery is a big step that takes time to recover from, but it might give you long-lasting relief that typically lasts the remainder of your life.

Knee replacement surgery is not advised until the pain is severe and significantly affects your everyday life, according to Biren Nadkarni, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon at the Sitaram Bhartia Institute and Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi. He further adds, knee replacement surgery may be the next logical option if conservative therapies fail to provide you with relief and your quality of life is being significantly impacted by your knee discomfort.

Here are four signs that knee replacement may be your best option:

Pain is constant

It's time to think about having your knee replaced if you have discomfort whether walking, exercising, standing, sitting, climbing stairs, or even just sleeping down at night.

Your ability to move normally and sleep may be affected by pain. Your knees are swollen, stiff and troublesome in the rain. The bones may grate in your joint or rub against one another. Knee replacement surgery can relieve this pain.

Deformities in the knee joint

If you have significant knee discomfort, you could notice that your legs are bending in or out due to arthritis. The knee may become bent or "knock-kneed" as arthritis worsens. A knee replacement may be necessary if this kind of malformation progresses over time. According to Biren Nadkarni, "individuals with arthritis may also lose the ability to straighten their knees. If this happens, you should have an evaluation with an orthopaedic surgeon as this lack of mobility might last a lifetime, even if the knee has been replaced. Additionally, you could notice that your range of knee motion has decreased, making it harder

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor