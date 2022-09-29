Is plant-based meat better for the environment?

New Delhi, Sep 29 Remember the times when the sky was more clear and the stars shone brightly? Do you recall the days when we were content to drink water from natural sources rather than chasing after packaged mineral water? No? We can't either, actually.

This is due to the fact that, over time, we became unaware of the fact that our luxurious lifestyle comes at a high cost to the environment because we were too caught up in the perspective of rapid development, affluent lifestyle, expensive modes of convenience, mouthwatering cuisine, and other such things. It is crucial that we take some time to reflect on how to keep our world prominent and lush for an extended period of time.

In this situation, adopting a plant-based diet is becoming a deliberate action to help poor nations achieve their climate-related objectives. And, it doesn't necessarily mean you have to stop enjoying mouthwatering Mutton Korma or zesty Butter Chicken. The goal is to replace traditional meat made from animals with a healthier, more environmentally friendly option. There is now plant-based beef, a ground-breaking invention that has made it simpler for everyone to support environmental preservation.

Plant-based meat vs traditional animal-based meat

Seventy-three per cent of people globally are omnivores, according to a 2018 survey by the Ipsos Global Advisor platform

