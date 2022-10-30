Italian luxury in the skies

New Delhi, Oct 30 Etihad Airways and Armani/Casa launched a new relationship to create an unmatched luxury travel experience, elevating the standard for the aviation sector.

The agreement, which will begin operations in December 2022, establishes a distinctive vision for Etihad's premium product, which was specifically created with renowned designer Giorgio Armani.

The Constellation Collection, which was inspired by constellations, is the result of a partnership between Etihad and Armani/Casa. In order to provide Etihad's visitors with an experience that goes "beyond business," the range is adorned with a distinctive geometric pattern that softly graces the collection.

For a truly opulent in-flight experience, the collection offers a new dinner service with ceramics, glasses, cutlery, and serving ware in addition to premium linens.

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad, said: "Today we unveil a completely new and elevated way to fly with Etihad Airways-an experience defined by our Emirati heritage yet shaped by a clear vision for our future. Known globally for its Italian luxury and elegance, Armani/Casa is the ideal brand partner to create an unparalleled level of bespoke service and refinement for our guests."

Redefining Business class travel

The dining service has elegant shapes with modern finishes that have been enhanced, combined materials, and embossed patterns. The UAE's diverse cultural heritage is reflected in the usage of various textures. The colour scheme echoes Abu Dhabi's surroundings: slate symbolises the city's sophistication and dark green is inspired by the area's date palm trees. Aquamarine represents the beauty of the mangroves.

With its patterned handles and delightfully tactile distinctive silverware, Armani/Casa brings its unmistakable experience right to the guest.

The assortment was created in keeping with the airline's dedication to sustainability. Equipment weight has been decreased by up to 10% thanks to strong, high-quality materials and creative designs, which means less fuel is used and less pollutants are produced.

The premium textiles line combines quality materials for the best rest with one of the most well-known luxury lifestyle brands in the world. The Armani/Casa distinctive designs are included on a pair of matching pillowcases and duvet covers to further improve the Business class turndown service. The airline's brand-new, cutting-edge memory foam mattress will assist passengers on lengthier flights by enhancing the comfort of the fully-flat bed in Business.

