It's baby season in Bollywood

New Delhi, March 6 Many Bollywood celebrities have had a joyous 2021, as they welcomed a new member to their family, embracing parenthood and embarking on a new chapter in their lives.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza became a mother for the first time this year to a baby boy named Avyaan Azad in May this year.

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalwani

Lisa Haydon announced she and her husband Dino Lalwani welcomed their first daughter named Lara.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

On October 3, Bollywood actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed a baby boy. The couple married in 2018 and had a baby girl named Mehr the following year.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta surprised her fans in November when she announced the birth of twins. Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough chose surrogacy to experience the joy of parenthood. On November 18, they were blessed with twins, Jai and Gia, via surrogacy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan became a mother for the second time welcoming her second son, Jehangir, on February 21.

Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja

On August 27, actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja welcomed a baby girl. They call her Arzoie and refer to her by her nicknames, Zoiee and ZuZu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor