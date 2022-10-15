Jashn-e-Adab Foundation's Cultural Kaarva'n-Virasat 2022

New Delhi, Oct 15 Cultural Kaarva'n-Virasat 2022 is being organised by Jasn-e-Adab Sahityotsava in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Tourism as the nation unites to commemorate the historic 75th Independence Year.

The Cultural Kaarva'n-Virasat 2022 by Jashn-e-Adab captures the spirit of our heritage, which is preserved in Hindustani literature, art, and culture. The three-day extravaganza will take place on October 28, 29, and 30, 2022, starting at 3 p.m., at Sunder Nursery

