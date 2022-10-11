Jass Dhillon, the Business Tycoon Shows the Way to Punjabi Youth aspiring to settle in Canada

Jass Dhillon, the noted Business Tycoon from Winnipeg, Canada is a rare combination of a businessman and a philanthropist. Recently, he organized Kabaddi Cup involving hundreds of Young Punjabis struggling to settle in the foreign land. The event came with many work and entrepreneurial opportunities for the young boys and girls who interacted with established people from the showbiz industry and businesses like trucking, hospitality and real estate.

“Winnipeg Kabaddi Cup 2022 was not just a platform to promote the game but it was organized to create and opportunity for the youngsters who are desperate to settle in Canada,” shared Dhillon. He also shared the excerpts from his journey as an entrepreneur with the youngsters. Presently, Highway Motor Freight Limited has 110 trucks and 200 employees with a net worth of $ 50 millions which speaks volumes for the Dhillon who worked hand without losing heart with the obstacles that came his way. At Highway Motors Freight Ltd looking into the best interests of the clients takes a priority on everything else. Every employee works towards creating and maintaining a culture that cares and serves the needs of the customers.Highway Motor Freight Limited too has created jobs and opportunities for the youngsters who were looking for a break in the trucking business. “Many young boys come to me and ask for my guidance to start their own business. I have always stood by them, providing them the initial support through jobs till they gain enough experience to venture out on their own,” admits the businessman.