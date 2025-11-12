Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2025: Common Mistakes to Avoid While Worshipping Lord Bhairav

Kaal means 'time,' and 'Bhairav' means 'fear,' or 'dispeller.' Even time bows down before Kaal Bhairav. In this way, devotees are free from all negative energies. However, special care must be taken during their worship to avoid mistakes, as these can have negative consequences. Today on 12th November, 2025 Kaal Bhairav ​​Ashtami will be celebrated with devotions and prayers. On this special day, Lord Kaal Bhairav, the fierce form of Lord Shiva, is worshipped.

It is believed that worshipping Lord Kaal Bhairav ​​with proper rituals on Kaal Bhairav ​​Ashtami removes negativity from life. It also eliminates various planetary influences. Furthermore, worshipping Kaal Bhairav ​​Baba on this day also eliminates all kinds of fear.

Don't Make These Mistakes on Kaal Bhairav ​​Ashtami

1. On Kaal Bhairav ​​Ashtami, serve your elders generously. Love them deeply. Keep your mind calm on this day. Avoid harboring ill feelings towards anyone during the puja.

2. On Kaal Bhairav ​​Jayanti, avoid consuming meat and alcohol. Avoid all non-vegetarian food. These items can be offered during the puja, but they should not be consumed even by mistake.

3. Maintain cleanliness on this day. Although one should maintain purity every day, special care should be taken on this special day. After bathing on Kaal Bhairav ​​Jayanti, one should avoid any thoughts of lust. If you control your mind, your worship will be considered successful and you will reap many benefits.

4. You should know that Kaal Bhairav ​​Baba's vehicle is a dog. He is very fond of animals. Therefore, on Kaal Bhairav ​​Jayanti, especially, avoid mistreating animals. If you feed them on this day, Kaal Bhairav ​​Baba will bestow special blessings upon you.

