Karan Johar, Tiger Shorff & Shiamak Davar hosted the biggest Sangeet Night

New Delhi, March 6 Indian weddings are characterised by a wide range of exquisite rituals and contemporary components that are beautifully woven into the history and legends of the country. The concept behind "Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy," is to honour this ethereal bond. These bespoke weddings are created with personalisation at their core and come to life with excellent cuisine, exquisite decor, and unmatched service excellence.



Marriott International through a musical evening in collaboration with the most eligible bachelor of the country Tiger Shroff, ace director and producer Karan Johar and the very talented guru of contemporary dance Shiamak Davar, put up an elegant evening filled with music, grandeur, glamour and some great dance moves! Karan Johar was the gracious host for the evening in his classic style along with Shiamak Davar, whose troupe put up a dazzling dance show which had the audience mesmerized and grooving.

These stalwarts came together to curate an extraordinary musical sangeet experience attended by the iconic Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Elli AvrRam, Anita Hassanandani, Ekta Kapoor, Sophie Choudhary, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh to name some of the stars that graced the red carpet.

With much fanfare, the guests were greeted to a red-carpet experience. The rustic gold bridal theme was incorporated into the decor, which was then interspersed with floral arrangements that were also in keeping with the overall theme. Celebrities were spotted enjoying and being entertained in true Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy manner throughout the night's high-octane moments.

Ranju Alex, Area Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International said, "We are thrilled to have hosted the biggest musical wedding celebration of the year. Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy is slated to make your wedding experiences, even grander, bigger and luxurious. This reimagined rendition will heighten your dream wedding experience with impeccable planning and execution conducted by the most expert wedding makers of the country: Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy. We are extremely grateful to Tiger Shroff, Karan Johar and Shiamak Davar for putting together a great evening for our esteemed guests and making this celebration a special one."

Karan Johar commented, "Luxury hospitality is synonymous with Marriott International, and I am proud to have partnered with them to bring forth this rendition of Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy. Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy is known to make dream weddings with utmost detailing, customisation and luxury at the heart of it. From venues to menus to decor, these shaadi specialists work round the clock to make your dream wedding a reality. Tonight, was a grand celebration which witnessed the offerings of Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy in its full glory and I am very impressed to say the least."

Commenting on the association Tiger Shroff said, "Ecstatic to be part of this grand celebration called Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy. Marriott is a reputed name when it comes to curating luxurious experiences and Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy helps couples celebrate the most cherished day of their life with bespoke experiences. Weddings are a huge affair in India with a lot going into making this special day as novel and as memorable as possible. Executed with impeccable personalisation, weddings are made special by Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy. I am happy to be part of the biggest sangeet of the year. This celebration and association will always be very close to my heart. Wishing the most eligible shaadi makers of the country lots of luck."

"Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy is a great concept and I am delighted to have collaborated for this magical evening. It was a Shiamak-style performance, an extraordinary combination of Indo-contemporary mixed with folk & traditions. I am glad to have put together the special Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy look for the evening," said, Shiamak Davar.

Kunal Chauhan, General Manager, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar said "We are very proud as JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar continues to be the most sought after wedding destination in the country today, from Sangeet functions to the Pheras & Reception! A star studded event like Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy further reinforces our Marriott commitment to immaculate execution of bespoke menus and decor and most importantly personalized service to deliver a fairytale wedding. After all weddings are about creating magical memories, the rest is to be left to us, the wedding experts!"

