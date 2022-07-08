Kate Hudson & Karen Behnke launch unique plant-based organic powder ingredients

By IANS | Published: July 8, 2022 04:27 PM 2022-07-08T16:27:07+5:30 2022-07-08T16:35:29+5:30

New Delhi, July 8 Actress Kate Hudson and Juice Beauty founder Karen Behnke have a long history of ...

Kate Hudson & Karen Behnke launch unique plant-based organic powder ingredients | Kate Hudson & Karen Behnke launch unique plant-based organic powder ingredients

Kate Hudson & Karen Behnke launch unique plant-based organic powder ingredients

Next

New Delhi, July 8 Actress Kate Hudson and Juice Beauty founder Karen Behnke have a long history of admiration for one another. Karen first introduced Kate to the Clean Beauty movement 15 years ago; when the actress began using Juice Beauty products in her daily routine, and the two have been talking about collaborating ever since.

As people are becoming more aware of the negative effects of chemicals and synthetic compounds used in personal care products

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Juice beauty Juice beauty Karen behnke Kate Hudson