Kerala Health Minister Veena George Leads Walkathon on International Women's Day

Kerala Health Minister Veena George flagged off a walkathon today to commemorate International Women's Day 2024. The event aimed to celebrate the achievements of women and promote gender equality. Participants, including women from various walks of life, gathered to join the walkathon, emphasizing the importance of women's empowerment and their contributions to society. The event also featured speeches, cultural performances, and interactive sessions highlighting the significance of gender equality and the need to address challenges faced by women in today's society.

International Women’s Day (IWD), celebrated annually on March 8, is a global day acknowledging the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. Not only does it celebrate the achievements and progress women have made, but it also highlights the ongoing struggles for equality and the need for continued advocacy and action worldwide.

On this day, several events take place globally to highlight the collective efforts of everyone who cares about human rights in the ongoing struggle for gender parity. As Gloria Steinem aptly stated, “The story of women’s struggle for equality belongs to neither a single feminist nor any one organisation but to the collective efforts of all who care about human rights.”