Kickstart your festive celebrations with these getaways

New Delhi, Oct 11 The holiday season is here, and what could be better than celebrating with friends and family while taking in unobstructed views of the sea or beautiful mountains?

Here is a list of resorts and homestays where you may unwind and get away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

SaffronStays Mirissa- Socorro, North Goa

Goa has changed from being a peaceful, palm-fringed coastal state to a popular tourist destination where visitors may relax and enjoy the sea breeze. Goa is a kaleidoscope of activities, offering everything from watersports to secluded island excursions, a vibrant nightlife to a rich cultural history, Instagram-friendly eateries to hidden jewels.

Socorro, a residence of unrivalled beauty, is tucked away from North Goa's activity and noise. Our brand-new Signature by SaffronStays home, Mirissa, was conceived in this undeveloped corner of paradise.

SaffronStays De La Mer

With unobstructed views of the ocean and perched at a high altitude near to SaffronStays De La Mer is located between the Nerul Church and the Reis Magos Fort. Reis Magos, Goa's 4-bedroom pool villa is 1 hour and 15 minutes away. Goa International Airport is a quiet retreat that is ideal for people seeking a break from the grind of the metropolis.

Della Resorts

Della Resorts' opulent setting invites you to relax in the lap of nature as you take use of its top-notch restaurants serving delicious meals and the most energising beverages. They are located in the verdant hills of Lonavala. In addition to this, the expansive outdoor areas and unique spa treatments at Lonavala's Della Resorts, India's only experience luxury hotel, are an ideal choice for unwinding and finding inner peace. One of the few pet-friendly areas in the city is Della, so if you're bringing your furry buddy along, the roomy outside area will guarantee they have the finest time ever!

Della's D.A.T.A Resort

You can also choose to stay at Della's D.A.T.A Resort, an opulent getaway that provides guests with an unrivalled military-themed camping experience, to make things even more thrilling and energising. The large area gives visitors a full view of their resort and adventure park. Every sort of traveller may find what they need at DATA thanks to well-liked locations like the Salaam Manekshaw, an 80-seater restaurant, Gurka Lounge, and military experience sets like Training Rooms and Obstacle Course. Even traditional military memorabilia that commemorates their time spent in this special location is available to visitors.

