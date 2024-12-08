Know How Smartphone Addiction Impacts Physical Health, Sleep, and Mental Well-being

Smartphone addiction has become a challenge in our modern lifestyle, altering how we connect, work, and relax. However, there is a cost to constantly staying active on the phone, as it has a significant impact on sleep, mental health, and even relationships.

Smartphone addiction is referred to as a public health epidemic. Spain has proposed a bold move by suggesting that health warnings, similar to those on cigarette packets, should be mandatory on all smartphones sold in the country. The objective behind this move is to raise awareness about the risks of excessive screen time and encourage more cautious usage.

Research has shown that people who are highly active and use smartphones for long periods face a significantly increased risk of heart disease and stroke. Even if weight and blood pressure are under control, the risk of a heart attack remains elevated. This research was conducted on 14,500 children born in 1990 and 1991.

Heart disease due to excessive screen time

The research indicates that children who spend a lot of time on phones and tablets are less physically active. These children spend more time on their phones, leading to a higher incidence of serious cardiology-related diseases. They also tend to be physically inactive.

Increased risk of these diseases

Children who are not physically active are at a higher risk of developing obesity and type-2 diabetes at a young age. Such children are also at an increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases and heart-related conditions. The excessive use of phones is causing today's children to become socially isolated.

Disadvantages of excessive smartphone use