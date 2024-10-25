Korean Beauty Tip: Use Rice Water for Smooth, Radiant Skin This Diwali

Diwali, the biggest festival of the year, brings a series of celebrations, including Lakshmi Pujan, Padwa, and Bhaubij. During this festive season, friends and relatives come together to organize various events, and it's only natural for everyone to want to look their best with radiant, smooth skin. Achieving such beautiful skin requires consistent care, and one effective remedy is using rice water, a staple in Korean beauty treatments.

How to Use Rice Water for Glowing Skin

Preparation:

1. Rinse the Rice: Place 2 teaspoons of rice in a bowl and rinse 2 to 3 times to remove impurities.

2. Soak Overnight: Add 5 to 6 tablespoons of clean water to the rinsed rice and soak overnight.

Application:

3. Strain the Water: The next morning, strain the water into a clean bowl.

4. Enhance the Mixture: Combine the strained rice water with 1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel and half a cup of glycerin, mixing well.

5. Usage: After washing your face each morning, apply the mixture and gently massage it into your skin.

Storage:

Store any leftover rice water in an airtight glass bottle in the fridge for up to 5 to 6 days.

Benefits:

Consistent use of this rice water solution can greatly diminish dark circles and pigmentation, revealing brighter, healthier skin just in time for Diwali festivities. Use this simple beauty tip to celebrate with confidence!