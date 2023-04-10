Krishma Maya Mandalia charts an astounding success story for herself as a fashion influencer and more

This incredible lady believes in the power of hard work and consistency which she thinks have brought her this far in her career.

Having the vision to attain particular goals in life is one thing, but having the courage to face the challenges, walk on unconventional roads, overcome hurdles, and hustle each day to learn something new to turn those visions into a reality is a different game altogether. Very few people belong to the latter category, and those who do exude pure love and passion for their work and commitment to continuously improve their craft as a professional. We couldn’t help but notice how a London School of Economics alumnus named Krishma Maya Mandalia, with a degree in business management, did precisely that in her career, thriving as a versatile and creative professional.

Krishma Maya Mandalia stands tall and unique as a one-of-a-kind talent who has immersed herself in the love of baking while also creating a massive buzz with her compelling content as a fashion and lifestyle influencer. On one hand, when she was gaining enormous attention and recognition for her baking skills with her brand Maya Dahlia Cakes, serving even celebrities, and baking a wedding cake for footballer Cesc Fàbregas and his influencer wife Daniella Semaan and baking with TV chefs like Tony Singh for BBC’s The One Show, on the other hand, she had a consistent rise as a digital creator in fashion, bakery and lifestyle.

After leaving her corporate life as a reward consultant in the UK, she made the tough choice to work around her passion and visions in baking in 2013 and, in 2018, turned into a full-time baker. Krishma Maya Mandalia has done all this while raising two children with her husband, who is also in the industry, which motivated her to do much more in the same.

Her growing presence in the industry, owing to her phenomenal work as a baker, got her the opportunity to travel around the world to places like Dubai, Marbella, Paris, Bali and New York. As a cake designer, she has also imparted her knowledge among others through her online tutorials.

Krishma Maya Mandalia (@maya_dahlia_cakes), whose work has got featured on top media outlets like Vogue, Elle Magazine, Hello Magazine, Asiana and more in all the roles she has played so far in her life and career, has only proved her mettle and inspired many other young girls worldwide through her success.