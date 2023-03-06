Launch of 'Villa Swagatam'

By life

New Delhi, March 6 During a special gathering at the French Institute in India (IFI), the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna, who is in India for the G20 FMM, officially launched the network of "Villa Swagatam" residencies. The project marks a significant turning point for the network of 15 Alliances Francaises and the French Institute, which together make up the French cultural community in India.



Speaking at the event, French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna said: "There is a deep friendship, and mutual cultural admiration between the French and Indian peoples. We are both nations with a rich history, and extremely talented artists and innovators. It is our endeavour to bring them closer together and build a true Indo-French community of artists. That is the purpose of the Villa Swagatam initiative, which I have the pleasure of inaugurating today. I warmly thank the Indian partners who will open their residencies to French writers and artists all over India."

The French cultural network has made sustainability, community involvement, and increased variety and inclusion its guiding principles as it constantly changes to reflect the demands of the times. This led to the creation of "Villa Swagatam," a network of residencies in India that aims to foster long-term relationships between the literary and creative actors of the two nations. With the introduction of this program, India joins a long list of international French residency-based initiatives around the globe, including the Nouveau Grand Tour and the Villa Medicis in Italy as well as Villa Albertine in the United States, Villa Kujoyama in Japan, Casa de Velazquez in Spain, and Villa Kujoyama in America.

Long organising residencies, the French Institute in India and the Alliances Francaises in India included renowned French dancer-choreographer Amala Dianor, who delivered a stunning performance on the night of the launch. Villa Swagatam has collaborated with a number of French cultural organisations, including literary residencies and centers, art schools, theatres, festivals, and private foundations, in an effort to draw more and more French artists and authors to India. Midway through 2023, an application period will open, with the first inhabitants arriving in India. Villa Swagatam will therefore open the door for the constant presence of French artists and authors throughout India all year long.

In stage 2, Villa Swagatam will expand to send Indian residents to France: the 16 residencies in France added to the 16 residencies in India will generate no fewer than 320 Villa Swagatam alumni. For the next 10 years, this will be a new pillar for the French Institute and the Alliances francaises network for developing their cultural programming.

'Swagatam', the Sanskrit equivalent of the French 'Bienvenue', reflects the desire to welcome dialogue, collaboration, and exchange. This philosophy is at the core of the French cultural network, which aims to foster bilateral cooperation.

The Villa Swagatam network:

Literary residencies

MAD Salon+Lab

Sangam House

Rachna Books & Northeast Journeys

Tara Books

DC Kizhakemuri Foundation and Kerala Literature Festival

The Himalayan Writing Retreat

Alice Boner Institute

Arts & Craft residencies

Kalhath Institute

Khoj

Public Arts Trust of India x Prameya Art Foundation

Nila House

Vastrakala

Performing arts residencies

Serendipity Arts

RRAP (Rajasthan Rural Arts Programme)

Katkatha Puppet Arts Trust

Prakriti Foundation

