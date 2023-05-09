Lavanya The Label: Rajasthan-Based Ethical Wear Brand Taking the Fashion World by Storm

Lavanya The Label is a thriving women’s fashion brand that has quickly made a name for itself in the industry. Founded in 2019 by Pooja Choudhary, a civil services aspirant turned entrepreneur, Lavanya The Label is based in Rajasthan and ships its products not only across India but also overseas. What sets Lavanya apart is its commitment to ethical fashion. The brand uses only sustainable fabrics, including organic cotton and linen, and follows eco-friendly practices in its production processes. Despite having no background in fashion, Pooja Choudhary was determined to create a brand that would reflect her values and ethics. With the support of her family, she launched Lavanya The Label, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

Today, the brand has a strong online presence, with a large following on social media. Its clothing is designed to be versatile and can be worn for any occasion, from formal events to casual outings. In addition to its popular ethnic wear, Lavanya also offers western wear, including dresses, jumpsuits, and tops.What’s noteworthy about Lavanya The Label is its pan-India reach. While the brand is based in Rajasthan, it has a strong customer base in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, among other cities. It also exports to the US and Australia through its website, making it a truly global brand. Lavanya’s success is a testament to the growing demand for ethical fashion in India and beyond. As consumers become more conscious of the impact of their choices on the environment, brands like Lavanya are poised to become leaders in the fashion industry.