Le Jeune, A Collecting Legacy, London

New Delhi, Oct 15 Christies will present works from a collection that has evolved across the decades of one familys story and is among the most important of its kind in Benelux. Le Jeune, A Collecting Legacy will be offered across a series of 20th/21st Century sales.

Jacqueline Le Jeune and her husband Mark began buying art in the late 1960s. Jacqueline resolved to support practicing artists, and built what would become a major collection of both Belgian and international works. Jacqueline's passion would also have a formative impact on her descendants. Their collection is similarly diverse, ranging from works by Banksy and Gilbert & George to Yoshitomo Nara, and a major pastel by Nicolas Party, as well as a large number of Belgian artists.

Pauline Haon, Senior Specialist, 20th/21st Century Art, Christie's Belgium, said: "Le Jeune, A Collecting Legacy celebrates the ground-breaking vision of a collecting dynasty whose guiding principle was to support emerging artists, spanning multiple generations. Forging deep friendships with those whose works they acquired, their collection includes early examples by pioneering artists who would go on to become hugely influential. Christie's is honoured to showcase the diversity of this collection in a series of our 20th/21st Century sales, beginning in London during Frieze Week."

Lucio Fontana and Gunther Uecker represent pioneering European Modernism with examples from the early 1960s presented by both artists. Concetto spaziale, Attese

