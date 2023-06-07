Leading Face Reader Gaurav Dwivedi Once Left Govt. Job to Build A Successful Online Business From Scratch

Face Reading is not a magic trick; it's a scientific method,” says famous Face Reading Coach Gaurav Dwivedi, also known as Coach GD. During one training event, ‘Face Reading for High-Ticket Closing’ in Mumbai, Mr. Dwivedi shared some insights about Face Reading. He said Face reading is a skill through which you can read a person by just looking at his or her face or even a photo. Gaurav Dwivedi elaborates that ‘Face Reading is the science and art of reading faces. It is a way to understand yourself better or know any person’s character, personality, situation, or almost anything about them through their face.’Gaurav Dwivedi was so confident in his skills that he left his well-paying government job to establish an online coaching business. Besides training people on Face Reading and Graphology, Mr. Dwivedi also teaches people how to set up an online business, as he did. He is also doing corporate training for many companies, like HUL, LIC, TATA, PNB and a few others.

Through his offline and online workshops, he has impacted over 15 thousand lives so far and got 20+ awards on national and international platforms, including the “Best Face Reader” award. Being considered India’s leading Face Reader, many Bollywood stars, politicians, and sportspeople also take his consultation from time to time. People are getting big improvements in their health, wealth, and relationships after consulting with Gaurav Dwivedi. On asking about the great response he is getting for his “Face Reading Workshops”, he said that in my 11 years of experience in Face Reading, ‘I felt that Face Reading is such a subject that seems fascinating to a lot of people, it is a skill that everyone should learn to understand themselves better and to live a more confident and prosperous life’. After the workshop, most people sign up for his full Face Reading course program.