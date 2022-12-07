Learning gaps in children post-pandemic

New Delhi, Dec 7 After two years of little or no formal schooling, KLAY Preschools and Daycare undertook a qualitative investigation over the course of five months to discover learning gaps in children. 1800+ children between the ages of 2 and 6 were observed by KLAY teachers for their personal, social, and emotional development, language and literacy, and mathematical thinking.

Language Development

Language Development encompasses listening, speaking, and building vocabulary, which are the first few steps towards building communication skills in young children. It has been observed that there are some significant milestones yet to be achieved in the areas of language development among children in the age-group 2-4 years.

These milestones have been observed in specific areas, such as; picking up new vocabulary and comprehending textual content e.g toddlers were seen struggling to use verbal and nonverbal language to express their needs. Whereas kindergarten children are not finding it difficult to express their emotions, form complex sentences

