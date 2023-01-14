Lohri 2023: Move up your fashion metre with these traditional outfit ideas

The New Year has ushered in a glut of festivals, topping them is the popular harvest festival of Lohri. Celebrated across North India, particularly in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi it is a joyous symbol of new energy in life, increasing mutual brotherhood, and the defeat of oppressors.

Women wear traditional Punjabi outfits, especially those with Phulkari work on them on Lohri, which has now become a global festival. To make it easy for you to choose, here is a list of traditional outfit ideas.

'Sharara suits'

Wearing a stunning sharara suit would never go wrong if you're confused about what to wear for this year's Lohri celebrations. A sharara set can be characterised as fashionable yet conventional.

'Patiala salwar suit'

Without a second thought opt for a Patiala salwar suit this Lohri! The salwar of the Patiala suit is more surrounded than the regular salwar, making it different from the usual salwars. To add a 'Punjabi' touch to yourself, access your look with a French braid, thick bangles on your hands, and Jootis.

'Chikankari Kurtas'

Nothing is more cosy and stylish than a stunning chikankari kurta. They are light and comfortable, and you can dance your heart through on Lohri without hassle. Take a cue from Kajal Aggarwal, who sported a stunning all-white chikankari suit, giving us major fashion goals.

'Plazzo Suits'

When attending a wedding or other formal event, palazzo suits are among the most elegant attires. You're all set to slay this Lohri looking as stunning as ever if you pair your palazzo with a perfectly embroidered Kurti.

'Garara suit'

Make this Lohri even more special by adding a touch of glam to your outfit for the day. You can never go wrong with this option, you can braid up your hair or opt for a hair bun to complete this look.

