Looking for your perfect green match?

New Delhi, Nov 3 We all agree that when it comes to dating, lifestyle choices and values have a huge impact. Dating app Tinder has revealed new insights about its members in India who are increasingly trying to find like-minded environment lovers and are focused on values-based dating.

Over one-third of young adult daters in a recent survey stated that matching with someone who cares about the environment is very important to them. In fact, internal data from the platform revealed that female members on the app find being vegan as one of the most attractive interests in a potential match. Not only that, 'environmentalism' and 'gardening' are amongst the top attractive interests that women swipe on while looking for a match on the app. Moreover, climate references in bios are also growing with 'Eco-conscious' and 'Sustainability' increasing by 2X in Tinder bios. It's clear that making sustainable lifestyle choices could not only be great for the planet but your dating life too!

This World Vegan Month, the app is collaborating with celebrated chef and Masterchef India finalist Megha Jhunjhunwala to help young adults impress their #Vegantine with easy-to-cook recipes for their next date.

"It was such a treat curating these easy vegan meal recipes, which are sure to impress one's dates, and can even be made together," added Megha Jhunjhunwala. "These recipes celebrate and hero ingredients that are so close to nature and at the same time intrinsic to a lifestyle that is increasingly being adopted by the younger generation who wants to leave a better world behind, especially with regard to climate change. No wonder, choosing a partner with similar lifestyles is supreme too!"

"Young adult daters are throwing aside traditional dating norms and increasingly bonding over shared social causes. We have seen this experience unfold on Tinder, as singles are more vocal about who they are, what they're passionate about and what their deal breakers are to build more meaningful connections. With more members visibly expressing their love for the environment and the vegan lifestyle on their Tinder profiles it is clear that being eco-conscious is a way of life including young adult dating choices," says Aahana Dhar, Communications Director, Tinder India.

Three vegan recipes to impress your match:

Show different sides of your personality with this blended combination of smoky, spicy and sweet entree

Cauliflower Steak with Pepper Sauce - Good food is often considered to be the most important ingredient for the perfect date, so let this cauliflower steak serve as a perfect ally to make the best first impression.

Complement your simplicity with a side of extra with this creamy, earthy, and savory, main dish

Mushroom Risotto with Cracked Wheat - Sometimes on Tinder, all it takes is a spark to ignite love: so this recipe is dedicated to those who want to plan a romantic evening. Something fresh, something light as well as something creamy, this dish will help you show off your culinary skills with just the right amount of effort.

Earn all the brownie points with this tender & moist dessert to delight your date.

Vegan Chocolate Cake - You can never go wrong with dessert, and this is the sweet ending on the path to your #Vegantine's heart. 'Coz flowers are sweet but chocolate is sweeter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor