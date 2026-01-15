Maghi Ganpati 2026 Date: Significance, Importance and Beliefs of Shri Ganesh Jayanti

Ganesh festival is one of the most vividly celebrated festivals in India. As Ganapati is the remover of obstacles, he is worshipped at the beginning of every auspicious occasion. The English New Year 2026 has begun, and the month of Magha in the Marathi calendar will begin in a few days. The month of Magha is considered important, auspicious, and special in many ways. Many vows, festivals, and celebrations are observed during the month of Magha. Many dates in the month of Magha hold unique significance. Shri Ganesh Jayanti is celebrated with great enthusiasm on Magha Shukla Chaturthi. When will Maghi Ganesh Jayanti be celebrated in 2026?

Let's explore the significance, importance, and beliefs surrounding this festival. Lord Ganapati, revered by all, is considered the creator of the universe, embodying Brahma, Vishnu, Rudra, and Indra. He is a warrior, a dancer, a lover of sweets, and an ideal of education. As the deity of intellect and a universal inspiration, Ganesha communicates openly, fostering a sense of connection. Powerful yet approachable, radiant yet gentle, Ganapati feels close and relatable. Puranic beliefs state that Ganapati was born on the Chaturthi of the bright half of Magha, marking the arrival of Ganesh waves on Earth on Magha Shukla Chaturthi.

Vinayak Chaturthi and Sankashti Chaturthi Ganesh Vrat

In Maharashtra, Ganesha pilgrimage sites are widespread, with the Ashtavinayak temples being the most prominent. Ganesh worship gained significant momentum during the Peshwa era. Lokmanya Tilak further popularized the Ganesh festival as a tool for ideological and political mobilization. Consequently, Maharashtra celebrates this festival with immense enthusiasm from Ganesh Chaturthi in Bhadrapada to Anant Chaturdashi, marked by grand processions during the installation and immersion of Ganesha idols. Chaturthi is Ganesha's favored day, observed as Vinayaki Chaturthi during the waxing moon and Sankashti Chaturthi during the waning moon, with many Maharashtrians fasting on these days. The Marathi calendar celebrates three key Ganesha birthdays: Pushtipati Vinayak's birth on Vaishakh Purnima, Ganesh Chaturthi on Bhadrapada Shuddha Chaturthi, and Ganesh Jayanti (also known as Tilkund Chaturthi and Varad Chaturthi) on Magha Chaturthi. Shri Ganesh Jayanti falls on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

The importance of Maghi Ganesh Jayanti Tilkund Chaturthi fast

Like the Chaturthi of the month of Bhadrapada, the Chaturthi of the month of Magha also holds equal importance. We have a tradition of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in Bhadrapada on a large scale. After worshipping Ganesha on Bhadrapada Chaturthi, a offering of steamed modaks is made. However, in the Maghi Ganesh festival, there is a custom of offering sesame seed ladoos to Ganesha. Maghi Ganesh Jayanti is also known as Tilkund Chaturthi. In the Agni Purana, the importance of the Tilkund Chaturthi fast for attaining salvation has been described.

Maghi Vinayak Chaturthi means Shri Ganesh Jayanti.

The character of Shri Ganpati, of Vinayak, is a great ideal in this respect. The Vinayak Chaturthi in the month of Magha is celebrated as Ganesh Jayanti (Lord Ganesha's birthday). Lord Ganesha has two main incarnations: one is Gajanana, the son of Shiva and Parvati, and the other is Vinayaka, the son of Kashyapa and Aditi, also known as Mahotkata Vinayaka. This Vinayaka, from his childhood, spread the banner of his valor throughout the world. Without any external support, he freed even the gods from their troubles through his own efforts. He created a favorable environment where sages, saints, and ascetics could live peacefully.

To commemorate his benevolence, we have been celebrating his birth anniversary with great joy and enthusiasm for centuries. It is said that while celebrating this festival, everyone should draw inspiration from his life to become a 'giver of happiness and remover of sorrow'.

The Long Tradition of Maghi Ganesh Festival

Similar to the Bhadrapada Chaturthi, the practice of celebrating the Chaturthi in the month of Magha, i.e., Ganesh Jayanti, publicly has started recently. Earlier, this festival was limited only to temples. Now, this festival is being celebrated in the form of a public Ganesh festival. Although there are no large public processions, the scope of the festival has become much wider. Thane has a tradition of public Maghi Ganesh festivals dating back to the pre-independence era. The Naupada Maghi Ganesh Utsav Mandal of Uma Neelkanth Vyayamshala in Naupada is celebrating its Amrit Mahotsav (75th anniversary). The foundation of the Naupada Maghi Ganesh Utsav Mandal was laid in 1931, inspired by Lokmanya Tilak. Approximately 120 to 122 public and 500 to 600 household Maghi Ganesha idols are installed.