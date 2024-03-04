Mahashivratri 2024: Do's And Don’ts To Keep In Mind During Maha Shivratri Fast

Maha Shivratri, a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, is observed annually, typically falling in the month of Magha, signaling the onset of summer. Devotees of Lord Shiva celebrate this Hindu festival with deep religious devotion and enthusiasm, gathering in temples and observing a full-day fast starting from the morning of the festival until the following day. This year, Maha Shivratri falls on March 8th.The preparation of the fasting begins a day ahead when the devotees mentally prepare themselves by eating satvik food and observing a stress-free lifestyle.

Maha Shivratri fast Dos

On the day of the fast, one should wake up early in the morning two hours before sunrise which is also called Brahma Muhurta.

After walking up, one should take a bath and wear clean clothes, preferably white. Then, a sankalp of observing the full day with dedication and devotion is taken. They can take sankalp by taking some rice and water in their palm.

People who are suffering from certain health conditions or are on medication should consult their doctor before going ahead with the fasting.



People observing the fast are advised to do 'Om Namah Shivay' chanting several times in a day.

On Shivaratri day devotees should take second bath in the evening before doing shiv puja. Shiva puja should be done during night and devotees should break the fast next day after taking bath.

Milk, dhatura flower, belpatra, sandalwood paste, yogurt, honey, ghee, sugar should be offered to the Shivling during the puja.

Devotees should break the fast between sunrise and before the end of Chaturdashi Tithi to get maximum benefit of the Vrat, as per Drikpanchang.

Maha Shivratri fast Don'ts

One should not consume food made of wheat, rice, pulses as it is strictly prohibited during the fast.

Non-vegetarian food, garlic, onion should also be avoided

One should not offer coconut water to Shivling



