Maha Shivratri 2024: Date, Time, Significance, and More Details to Know

Mahashivratri, also known as the 'great night of Shiva,' is a significant Hindu festival celebrated annually. It falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Phalgun month, marking the culmination of winter. While Maha Shivratri occurs once a year, Shivratri is observed every month. This festival holds immense spiritual and religious importance for Hindus, who observe fasts and offer prayers and offerings to Lord Shiva.

Mahashivratri2024: DateAndTime

This year, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on March 8. According to Drik Panchang, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on Chaturdashi Tithi, which begins on March 8 at 9:57 pm and ends on March 9 at 6:17 pm. Nishita Kaal Puja time is between 12:07 am to 12:56 am on March 9.

Mahashivratri2024: History

It is believed that Lord Shiva married goddess Parvati on this day. Hence, it also symbolises the balance of masculine and feminine energies. Yet another mythological story says it was on this day that Lord Shiva consumed the poison in the ocean during 'samudra manthan' or churning of the ocean, and protected the world from evil and darkness. This is the reason, Shiva has a blue throat and is popularly known as ‘Neelkanth.’

Mahashivratri2024: Significance

In the Hindu culture, this day is considered auspicious and is a commemoration of overcoming darkness and ignorance in life. In different parts of India, one can get to hear varied stories of Shiva, his life, and Maha Shivratri. While it is an occasion to celebrate Shiva and Parvati’s wedding day for some, others believe this day marks the celebration of good over evil.