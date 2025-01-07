Makar Sankranti 2025 Special: How to Make Tilgul Laddu; Easiest and Quickest Recipe

Makar Sankranti 2025: Makar Sankranti is a vibrant festival that is celebrated across India, and it is particularly known for the wide variety of traditional sweets that are enjoyed during this time. Among these delightful treats, Tilgul, which consists of delicious sweets made from sesame seeds and jaggery, stands out as a true highlight of the festivities.

The combination of the nutty flavor of sesame and the natural sweetness of jaggery creates a unique taste that is cherished by many. As you prepare to celebrate this joyous occasion, here are some special and traditional recipes for Tilgul that you can easily make at home for the festival, ensuring that you honor the customs and flavors of Makar Sankranti. These recipes will not only delight your taste buds but also bring a sense of warmth and festivity to your celebrations.

Tilgul Laddus

Ingredients:

1/2 kg sesame seeds (til)

1/2 kg chikki jaggery (gul)

1 to 1.5 cups coarsely ground peanuts

1 cup grated dry coconut

1/2 cup chana dal (split chickpeas)

1 tsp cardamom powder

1 to 2 tbsp ghee

Instructions: Toast the sesame seeds in a pan until they are fragrant. In another pan, melt the jaggery with a little ghee, stirring continuously until it reaches a syrupy consistency.

To check if the syrup is ready, drop a small amount into cold water; if it forms a ball, it's done. Mix in the toasted sesame seeds, ground peanuts, grated coconut, chana dal, and cardamom powder into the jaggery syrup. Once mixed, let it cool slightly and then shape into small laddus while still warm, using ghee on your hands to prevent sticking124.