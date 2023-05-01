Rain, thunderstorms likely in J&K today

Srinagar, May 1 The weather was partly cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Monday that rain and thunderstorms are likely to occur in the next 24 hours.

"Rain/thunderstorm likely in J&K during the next 24 hours with chances of improvement afternoon onwards," an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 11.3, Pahalgam 4.7 and Gulmarg 4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Leh town in Ladakh region had 2.2 as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor