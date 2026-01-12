Makar Sankranti 2026: Do You Know Why the Day Before and After Festival Matters?

Many people thinks that Makar Sankranti is one day festival, but actually the day before and after Sankranti is also important. During these three days, changes occur on all three levels: nature, health, and society. What is the significance of these three days? Let's find out.

In Maharashtra, the festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated with great enthusiasm. But did you know? The day before Sankranti, 'Bhoghi', and the day after, 'Kinkrant', both have equal religious and scientific significance. This festival is completed only through the confluence of these three days.

1. The Day Before Sankranti: 'Bhoghi' (Gratitude towards Nature)

The day before Sankranti is called 'Bhoghi'. Bhoghi means 'to enjoy pleasure'.

Significance: This is the day to enjoy fresh winter vegetables. On this day, there is a tradition of eating 'Khengat' (mixed vegetable dish) and millet bread with sesame seeds.

Scientific Reason: In the cold weather, the body needs warmth, which is provided by millet and sesame seeds. It is also a day to thank nature for the new harvest.

2. The Main Day: Makar Sankranti (The Period of Transition)

The day when the sun enters the Capricorn zodiac sign from the Sagittarius zodiac sign is Makar Sankranti.

Significance: From this day onwards, the sun begins its northward journey (Uttarayan), meaning the days become longer and the nights shorter. This day is celebrated as the victory of light over darkness.

Tradition: People exchange sesame and jaggery sweets, forgetting old bitter memories and forging new relationships. On this day, married women exchange gifts, and charity is given great importance.

3. The day after Sankranti: 'Kinkrant' or 'Kari'

The day after Sankranti is called 'Kinkrant' or 'Kari'. Many consider it inauspicious, but there is a tale of valor behind it.

Mythological context: Goddess Sankranti slayed the demon 'Sankrasur', and then on the following day, she destroyed another demon named 'Kinkar'. Therefore, this day is called 'Kinkrant'. This day symbolizes victory over enemies.

A day of caution: According to popular belief, this day is avoided for some auspicious activities because the goddess fought a fierce battle on this day. ​​There is also a custom of concluding the festival with a sweet meal on this day.

The message of these three days: This three-day period of Makar Sankranti teaches us that-

