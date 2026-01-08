Makar Sankranti 2026 Special: What to Donate and What to Avoid as Sankranti and Shattila Ekadashi Coincide

Makar Sankranti is one of the most celebrated festival across the country, but in Maharashtra and Gujarat it is celebrated on large scale. Makar Sankranti is synonymous with the tradition of donating sesame seeds, jaggery, and khichdi. However, this year, January 14, 2026, presents a unique religious dilemma. This day coincides with both Makar Sankranti and 'Shattila Ekadashi'. Due to this confluence, the rules for donations have changed this year.

Why is donating rice prohibited this year?

In Hinduism, consuming and using rice is considered forbidden on Ekadashi. There is a long-standing tradition of donating 'khichdi' made of rice and moong dal on Makar Sankranti. However, since Ekadashi falls on the same day as Sankranti this year, donating rice khichdi would not be in accordance with religious scriptures. Touching or donating rice on Ekadashi can disrupt the Ekadashi fast.

What to donate instead of Khichdi?

To receive the good virtue of both the Ekadashi and Sankranti observances, devotees should donate the following items this year:

1. Sesame seeds and jaggery: Donating sesame seeds is of great importance on Shattila Ekadashi. Therefore, donating only sesame seeds and jaggery will be the best option this year.

2. Dry rations: You can donate other grains besides rice (e.g., millet, wheat, or pulses).

3. Clothing and warm clothes: Since it is winter, donating blankets or clothes to the poor will be more fruitful.

When to donate Khichdi?

To uphold the tradition, you can donate rice khichdi on the day after Sankranti, i.e., January 15th. This will preserve the Sankranti tradition without violating the rules of Ekadashi.

Offering to God and Fasting

An important point to remember is that "the fast is for us, not for God." Therefore, even though we will not be consuming rice due to Ekadashi, the offering made to God should be the usual 'complete meal'. When offering food to God, you can use your usual dishes, but when consuming that offering as prasad, you should follow the rules of Ekadashi.