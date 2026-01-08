Makar Sankranti 2026 Special: Who Will Sankranti Favor This Year? Know Vehicle, Attire & Zodiac Predictions

In Indian culture 'Makar Sankranti' is consider as important festival. According to astrological calculations and the Hindu calendar, the nature of Sankranti is determined by the planetary positions at the time the sun enters Capricorn. The 2026 Sankranti will be special in many ways.

Sankranti's Vahan and Appearance:

According to the Hindu calendar, this year's Sankranti will have the following characteristics: Name: This year's Sankranti will be known as 'Nanda'.

Vehicle: Sankranti is arriving riding a horse (Ashwa).

Sub-Vahan: Her sub-vehicle is a lion.

Clothing: Sankranti is wearing yellow (Peet) attire.

Weapon: Sankranti is holding a 'mace' (Gada) in her hand.

Anointing and Fragrance: She is anointed with musk and holds a jasmine flower.

Posture: She is in a seated position.

What does this form signify? (Scientific & Astrological Analysis)

According to astrology experts, this form of Sankranti indicates the economic and social condition of the country:

1. Clothing and Inflation: Since Sankranti is wearing yellow attire, there is a possibility of an increase in the prices of gold, gram lentils, turmeric, and brass. As the yellow color is associated with Jupiter, expenses on religious activities will increase.

2. Weapon and Momentum: Holding a 'mace' is a symbol of discipline and conflict. It will create deterrence against enemy nations. Also, since the vehicle is a 'horse', political and technological developments in the world will gain tremendous momentum.

3. Seated Position: As Sankranti is in a seated position, this year will be stable for the business class. After initial fluctuations, the market will stabilize.

4. Direction: The Sankranti is moving from the south to the north, which will bring prosperity and progress to the states of North India.

Effect on the 12 zodiac signs

Beneficial signs: This Sankranti will be auspicious for people of Aries, Gemini, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, and Aquarius. Pending tasks will be completed.

Moderate results: People of Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces will need to focus on financial planning.

Caution: People of Cancer and Capricorn should take care of their health and be cautious during travel.