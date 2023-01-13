New Delhi, Jan 13 One of the festivals that is most widely observed in the nation is Makar Sankranti. And if you look around, you'll see that every region celebrates the day with a different custom and meal.

So, here is a list of Makar Sankranti recipes:

Karela Seekh Kebab

Ingredients:

. Ghee

.Cumin seed

. Garlic, chopped

. Ginger, chopped

. Bitter Gourd, grated

. Beans, chopped

. Chopped spinach

. Grated potato

. Black pepper

. Almonds, crushed

. Khoya

. Corn

. Roasted gram flour

. Salt as required

Method:

. Put desi ghee in the cooking pan.

. Add cumin seeds, garlic, ginger and saute till golden brown.

. Add Karela, beans, potatoes, black pepper and salt.

. Let it cook for about a couple of minutes. Then add almonds, khoya, and corn.

. Now add roasted gram flour to make the mixture into dough.

. Settle the dough on the tandoor rod for roasting and put it inside the tandoor.

. Once roasted, serve with or mint and chilli chutney.

Dahi ke kebab

Ingredients

. Hung Curd

. Paneer

