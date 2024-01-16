Masala Chai and Basmati Rice Crowned Among World's Best Beverages and Grains

Chai or Tea is not just a beverage, but it is an emotion, and this emotion is not limited to India but whole world is found of Tea specially Masala Tea. considering that TasteAtlas, one of the popular food guides as crowned Masala Tea as one of the world's best non-alcoholic beverages for 2023-24.

A steaming glass or cup of chai holds a special place in the hearts of many, enjoyed in various ways that cater to individual preferences. For some, it's an indispensable part of their morning routine, while others find solace in multiple cups throughout the day. Chai has a unique ability to bring people together, fostering connections at workplaces, beloved roadside stalls, or amidst the warmth of friends and family gatherings at home. celebrating achievements in Indian cuisine, restaurants, ingredients, and cookbooks on the global stage. Notably, one of the rankings highlighted the best non-alcoholic beverages worldwide, and it's a moment of pride as Masala Chai from India secured the impressive second position on this esteemed list.

Popular food guide posted on their official Instagram and wrote, "Chai masala is an aromatic beverage originating from India. It is made with a combination of sweetened black tea and milk that is spiced with a masala mix-which typically includes cardamom, ground ginger, cloves, cinnamon, and black peppercorns. However, the choice and the exact proportion of spices often vary. Although there are several theories that claim otherwise, the origin of chai masala is mostly associated with the British tea trade."

Meanwhile, one more item made this list was India's Basmati Rice. Taste Atlas described Basmati as a long-grain rice variety initially cultivated in India and Pakistan. The rice is distinguished by its distinctive nutty, floral, and slightly spicy flavor and aroma. After cooking, Basmati grains retain their individuality, preventing them from sticking together.

This unique characteristic allows curry and similar stews and sauces to coat each grain thoroughly. Taste Atlas emphasized that the quality of Basmati rice is determined by the length of the grain, with the best grains exhibiting a slightly golden hue.