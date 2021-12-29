"Meeting Point" by Hasnain Soomar

New Delhi, Dec 29 Hasnain Soomar's show "The Meeting Point" is a multi-dimensional confluence of memories, dualism, reality, and simple pleasures presented via his lens.

Hasnain, who is influenced by Raghu Rai's coffee table novels, uses his highly personal and idiosyncratic style to rediscover India.

He imagines mystical beauty and presents us with these powerful visuals that speak to the true essence of our many religions, as well as the human coexistence of love and compassion.

He visits a few ashrams, ghats, mosques, and Mughal sites frequently in pursuit of a connection between the human spirit and inner serenity.

With the help of written walls, Hindu and Islamic architecture, numerous facets of light and pattern, sometimes juxtaposing these with a sense of human existence, the photographer appears to peer inconspicuously into the world of astonishing symbolism, while remaining a silent distant observer.

The photographs taken during the current pandemic transport us to a time when individuals suddenly discovered the value of personal space and solitude. As we explore the succession of photographs, we may have a sense of uneasy solitude and human alienation. On the other hand, one can see things through the eyes of a new era of peace, spirituality, hope, humanity, harmony, wellness, and, most importantly, inner and personal happiness. This contradiction is enthralling and leaves the observer perplexed.

Soomar said, "Meeting Point expresses my spiritual explorations and learnings over the years. Photographed during and before the pandemic, this series of photographs is evocative of the times we have been living in. The jaalis are symbolic of the filters we use in the age of social media. While we are caught up in portrayals, our ultimate spiritual freedom is also bound to come through the crutches we use to stay in the material world. Sometimes, they become symbols of the inevitable change we are meant to go through when we are done with it all."

