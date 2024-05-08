Met Gala 2024 Food Menu Goes Jain, Know Why

Met Gala is one of the prestigious events, where celebrity dress and walk the red carpet. It is a dream of Celebrities all over the world to walk this carpet once in life. It is not just about the looks but their exquisite food menu. Every year Met Gala has food menu according to the theme of the event. This time organizers made decision to go Jain for this year.

Organizer have decided that food will be made without using Onion, Garlic and Chives. The reason behind baning Onion and garlic is to avoid bad breath while walking down the red carpet and interacting with another guest. While for chives, Wintour does not want it to be stuck in some guest's teeth.

Anna Wintour personally oversees the menu for the prestigious Met Gala every year, ensuring that the dishes reflect the theme while maintaining a high standard of culinary excellence. This year, the theme of the Met Gala 2024, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," influenced the menu's design, giving the courses a "romantic and ethereal touch." Top chefs from the United States were tasked with creating dishes that primarily used seasonal ingredients. For the first course, guests enjoyed a spring vegetable salad featuring elderflower foam, raspberry vinaigrette, olive crumble, and butterfly-shaped croutons, adding a whimsical and elegant flair.

The main course offered a beef fillet, elegantly topped with tortellini rose, harmonizing classic tastes with an artistic presentation. Dessert took inspiration from the story of Snow White with a "not-so-poison apple." This dish consisted of an almond cremeux, shaped to resemble a small apple, accompanied by a walnut-flavored leaf, providing a delightful and thematic finish to the meal.