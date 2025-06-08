Migraine Relief Tips: 5 Simple Lifestyle Changes That Can Help

Migraine gives serious headache which is often cause on one side of the head. It is most commonly seen in women and it is incurable. Common symptoms of migraine include headache, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light and sound. Often, even with treatment, there is no relief. If you also have to face migraine pain all the time, experts have suggested some solutions.

DM Neurology Dr. Priyanka Sehrawat has posted a video on Instagram giving solutions to overcome the problem of migraine. In which she said that migraine pain can be reduced by changing some habits and improving lifestyle.

According to doctors, there are some reasons for migraine pain to be triggered. If these reasons are identified, the problem can be avoided. Some common triggers include staying hungry for a long time, drinking tea or coffee on an empty stomach, getting less sleep, staying in the sun for a long time, mental stress and being in loud noises.

What can you do?

1) First of all, start the day on time. Have breakfast at 9 am and do not stay hungry for more than 4 hours. Do not drink tea or coffee on an empty stomach.

2) Before going out in the hot sun, cover your head with a hat or scarf, use goggles. Heat and light trigger migraine pain. So take care of these things while going out.

3) Night sleep is very important. Watching mobile or TV late at night disrupts sleep. Which can increase the problem of migraine. At least 7 to 8 hours of sleep is necessary at night.

4) Constant stress is considered one of the main causes of migraine. Therefore, to reduce stress, exercise, do yoga or meditate for some time every day. This helps reduce mental stress.

5) Also, doctors said that you should avoid going to places where there is a lot of noise and you should also avoid talking loudly.

Doctors say that even by making these small changes, you can reduce the pain of migraines. By doing these remedies, you will not have to rely solely on medicines. But if the problem of migraines is constant and you do not get relief, then consult a doctor.