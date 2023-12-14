Milind Soman to embark on a solo cycle ride from Pune to Bengaluru

Milind Soman, the esteemed fitness icon, has once again embarked on the Lifelong Green Ride 3.0. Milind has initiated the cycling journey, pedalling towards Mumbai, and has planned stopover in Ahmedabad. Commencing on December 11th in Pune, this multi-city Green Ride expedition is scheduled to conclude in Bangalore on December 18, 2023. Lifelong Online Retail Private Limited, a leading consumer durables company, has orchestrated this event intending to foster a healthier and eco-friendly environment.

Renowned as India’s supermodel and fitness influencer, Milind Soman is undertaking a solo cycling expedition, covering an impressive distance of over 650 kilometres from Pune to Ahmedabad. Following this, he will embark on an EV ride covering 100 kilometres to reach Bangalore. Milind has been actively associated with the Lifelong campaign, encouraging individuals to “Fight Lazy” and push themselves towards their fittest versions. The Lifelong Freeride Cycle accompanies him on this mission, inspiring people to embrace an active lifestyle and contribute to environmental well-being.

Bharat Kalia, Co-Founder of Lifelong Online Retail Pvt. Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm for the Green Ride initiative, stating, "At Lifelong, our commitment extends beyond providing consumer durables; we are dedicated to fostering a healthier lifestyle for individuals and emphasizing the importance of environmental sustainability. The Green Ride stands as a powerful testament to our unwavering dedication to these goals, and we are proud to collaborate with Milind Soman in spreading this message across the nation."

Milind Soman, the fitness icon, shared his excitement, saying, "Embarking on the Lifelong Green Ride 3.0 is not just a journey for me; it's a commitment to promoting a healthier and more sustainable way of life. Through this initiative, I encourage everyone to 'Fight Lazy,' embrace an active lifestyle, and contribute to a cleaner, greener world."As part of the Ride, Milind encourages families to participate in the "Ride with Family" initiative, allowing Lifelong customers to enjoy the ride alongside Milind Soman. Additionally, Milind engaged with school children in Pune during this journey.