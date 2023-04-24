Miss Teen Diva 2022 Kashish Goswami has this to say on winning coveted title

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], April 24 : Kashish Goswami from Vadodara was recently crowned Miss Teen Grand India 2022.

Ecstatic about the win, Kashish told , "I am extremely happy. I want to make India proud with my work, In future, I want to become a model and an actor. I also hope to do big shows for international brands."

Take a look at Kashish's winning moment:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrQvaFvJA0i/?hl=en

Miss Teen Diva 2022 was held at Zee Studios, Jaipur on April 13. Over 30 contestants competed for the beauty pageant.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrLrdgovVdp/?hl=en

The 2022 edition was moved from December 2022 to April 2023 due to certain reasons.

Kashish will represent India at Miss Teen Grand in Thailand.

