Miss Teen Diva 2022 Kashish Goswami has this to say on winning coveted title
By ANI | Published: April 24, 2023 07:00 AM 2023-04-24T07:00:24+5:30 2023-04-24T07:05:03+5:30
Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], April 24 : Kashish Goswami from Vadodara was recently crowned Miss Teen Grand India 2022.
Ecstatic about the win, Kashish told , "I am extremely happy. I want to make India proud with my work, In future, I want to become a model and an actor. I also hope to do big shows for international brands."
Take a look at Kashish's winning moment:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrQvaFvJA0i/?hl=en
Miss Teen Diva 2022 was held at Zee Studios, Jaipur on April 13. Over 30 contestants competed for the beauty pageant.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrLrdgovVdp/?hl=en
The 2022 edition was moved from December 2022 to April 2023 due to certain reasons.
Kashish will represent India at Miss Teen Grand in Thailand.
