Mix These 3 Ingredients with Ginger Juice for Clear Skin and Strong Hair

Fast paced world, polluted air and chemical-laden have put our skin and hair at risk. When we look in the mirror after waking up, our face looks dull. We worry when we see clumps of hair stuck in the comb. Instead of chasing expensive parlor treatments or brands, a great treasure of beauty is hidden right in our kitchen – and that is 'ginger'.

True beauty depends more on what goes inside our body than what we apply externally. Here are four magical ingredients from your kitchen that, when combined into a juice, will help brighten your face and strengthen your hair from the roots in just 7 days. This remedy is so inexpensive and effective that you will forget about expensive treatments.

This simple remedy, made by combining ginger juice, beetroot, amla (Indian gooseberry), and curry leaves, is excellent. Regular consumption cleanses the body from within, and its effects are directly visible on the face and hair. To make this drink, you first need to peel and wash the beetroot, amla, and ginger. Then, cut all these ingredients into small pieces and put them in a blender. Add a little water and blend until smooth. The juice will be ready.

To store the juice for longer, freeze it into ice cubes. Dissolve two cubes in lukewarm water and drink on an empty stomach daily for improved digestion, reduced fatigue, and clearer, more radiant skin and stronger hair with decreased hair fall. Noticeable improvements appear within a week, with more pronounced results after a few weeks.