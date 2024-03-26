Natasha Diddee Death: India's Top Food Blogger Natasha Diddee Passes Away

Pune-based food blogger, recipe developer and food stylist Natasha Diddee passed away at the age of fifty after prolong illness. She inspired millions by giving insight into the most tragic phase of her life when her entire stomach was removed after she was diagnosed with a tumour. Natasha's husband shared the heartbreaking news on her official Instagram handle. The post revealed that Natasha left for the heavenly abode in the early hours of March 24, 2024, in Pune. He further shared that Natasha's Instagram account will be kept alive as her posts encouraged and inspired millions of people.

"It is with great pain and sorrow that I am forced to announce the sad and heartbreaking passing of my wife Natasha Diddee, aka The Gutless Foodie. We lost her in the early morning of March 24th, 2024 in Pune, India. The Instagram account @thegutlessfoodie will be kept alive and open since I know her posts and stories inspires a lot of people and many of her followers frequently come back for her recipes and the published content continues to serve as a source of inspiration for many. "Natasha's brother, Sam Diddee, also penned a heart-melting note remembering his darling sister. He titled the post for Natasha 'Cooking in the Cloud'. Sam revealed that his younger sister, Natasha, had been living without a stomach for the past 12 years. He revealed that when Natasha lost her stomach, she didn't take it as a setback but rather decided to inspire the world with her recipes.

Natasha hailed from Pune, India. She was one of the most renowned food bloggers, popularly known by her unique name, 'The Gutless Foodie', which was an apt description of her journey. At the age of 22, she was married and shifted to Delhi, where her in-laws refused her idea of working as a chef. However, after five years of living in an unhappy marriage, Natasha decided to end it, and it was the beginning of her new journey. Natasha re-started her career by managing the Swedish brand in the embassy, where she found the love of her life, Bengt Johansson, a Swedish trade commissioner. While working together, they fell in love and decided to be each other's partners. Together, they worked in Bengaluru, and later in life, they shifted their base to Pune.