NCR's largest Austrian microbrewery

By life

New Delhi, March 22 NCR will be treated to craft beer made from the best German malts and brewed by a talented brewer in a variety of flavours, including lager, stout, Belgian wit, and German wit beer made from German and Austrian hops.



The Royal Brewery Bistro is set to open its doors in Connaught Place (CP) in Delhi, at the Hotel The Royal Plaza, and is said to be the Capital's largest microbrewery. Ashwinder Kaur, Director of PR & Guest Relations, states, "With a poolside german fountain and roman garden, our passion and love for beer led us on the path to make the perfect brew. We aspired to make a beer which would complement folks and unite like-minded people for more in-depth conversations. A refreshing beer, rich food and foot-tapping music lift you to larger than living spaces."

"We believe that people are looking for space because there isn't one wherein there is a relaxed location that allows them to congregate, unwind, enjoy a beer, and hang out with their friends all year round. Beer is truly adored in this city. We expect microbrewery beer consumption to grow to 175-200 litres per month," said Chetan Kapoor, Deputy General Manager.

"Craft beer is a revolution in India and we invite everyone to be a part of it. We like to experiment with our food and beer, not for the sake of it, but for the fun of it," added Chetan.

The Royal Brewery Bistro offers beers brewed by skilled Indian and foreign brewmasters using the best local ingredients and influenced by the region's most distinctive flavours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor