Netizens repelled by bizarre new food recipe 'momos-ice cream roll'

After the viral masala dosa-ice cream trend that left netizens disgusted, the internet has a new bizarre food recipe -- momos-ice cream roll.

In the video posted by thegreatindianfoodie on social media platforms, the chef can be seen crushing momos into tiny pieces and mixing them with vanilla ice cream, combined with spicy momos chutney.

Then, it is spread on the chilled freezer and shaped into ice cream rolls.

Netizens commented on the post with various hashtags including '#icecreamassassination', '#savemomos' and '#momomurder'.

Previously, other bizarre food trends involving ice cream have been masala dosa-ice cream roll and before that, mirchi-ice cream roll.

( With inputs from ANI )

