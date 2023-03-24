New launches to snag this season

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

New Delhi, March 24 What's new on the shelves? Here's a curation of the latest in lifestyle products to enhance your daily routine and help you keep up with trends.



Adidas launches the L10nel M35si pack

Adidas unveils the L10NEL M35SI Pack, celebrating the legendary journey of Lionel Messi. At 35 years old and fresh off having won his first World Cup, 'El Diez' (Number 10) continues to make history, showing no signs of slowing down. His latest signature boots draw inspiration from the Argentinian magician's unparalleled playing style which he has honed to perfection throughout his storied career.

The L10NEL M35SI Pack is available to purchase online as of today at https://www.adidas.co.in/search?q=messi and selected retailers. The price range for the collection starts at Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 3,999 for apparel and footwear respectively.

Anita Dongre's line of vegan luxury bags & belts

Luxury accessories have often defaulted to leather bags, belts, and shoes, a material that is as cruel to its source as it is to the earth and artisans. Besides the cruelty of using animal hide, the leather industry is notorious for using carcinogens that make industry workers sick and neighbourhoods unlivable from toxic dumping into waterways. With her newest launch- a line of plant-based vegan luxury handbags, Anita Dongre looks to change the trend and make accessories that are both luxurious and kind.

Designer Punit Balana's new Sanganer collection

Actress Karisma Kapoor unveiled Designer Punit Balana's new Sanganer collection inspired by the art & heritage of Jaipur. Punit's new collection is perfect for the upcoming summer weddings. Karisma looked stunning in a traditional pickle green Angrakha Anarkali paired with a gold jail embroidered dupatta from Punit's new Sanganer collection.

Experience the excellence of contemporary design with Punit Balana's latest Sanganer collection at Pernia's Pop-Up Studio, Juhu Tara road, Mumbai.

The Table Fable launches their new exquisite tableware range with 'Berlin Blue' Collection

Table Fable invites you to share good vibes over festive meals with their 'Berlin Blue' Collection.

e.l.f. Cosmetics

Whether you are a beauty aficionado or not, these new launches from e.l.f. Cosmetics will leave you feeling lit from within! From versatile eye shadow formulations to new additions to the holy grail putty range, there are exciting new launches from e.l.f. cosmetics that is sure to make its way to your makeup vanity this season.

Stock up on the seasons new must haves, take your pick at elfcosmetics.com

Tilfi Banaras announces the launch of Katha

With collections are woven in the finest materials to withstand the test of time, Tilfi preserves heritage while redefining a new design aesthetic that is playfully traditional. Taking the legacy forward, 'Katha', explores the multiple possibilities of classical artistry, playing with contemporary patterns that translate into physical experiences.

Kimirica launches a Hyper-Focused Treatment for Puffy Eyes and Fine Lines

Tired of looking tired? Do the bags under your eyes make you look older? Often overlooked, the skin under your eyes is up to 10 times thinner than the skin on the rest of your face, which is why it is the first spot to show early signs of aging. It's time to introduce a transformative formulation into your skincare routine. While everyone's skin and routines are different, eye cream is still an integral part of every skincare regime. It may be tempting to use a swipe of everyday moisturiser on the skin around the eyes, but moisturiser alone may not be enough. The skin around the eyes is more fragile, prone to dryness, and quicker to show signs of aging and fatigue; Kimirica Under Eye Serum is specially designed to address all these concerns.

The Velvet Edit by Simar Dugal

Arjan Dugal, presents The Velvet Edit which brings to life the maximalist spirit of Indian celebrations. Arjan gives his unique touch leaving the essence and aesthetic of the brand untouched. With the wedding season kicking off in full swing, the luxurious collection from Simar Dugal offers a range of silhouettes, textures, and colours.

The Collection is available at Simar Dugal Store at Emporio, New Delhi, and Simar Dugal Studio at Bharat Nagar, New Delhi. Ogaan Hauz Khas Village.

Phy drops its 3-in-1 Rejuvenating Shower Gel

Meet Phy's oh-so-versatile 3-in-1 Rejuvenating Shower Gel that doubles up as a face wash, body wash, and shampoo to make your shower experience super convenient and fun. It's 100 per cent vegan and suitable for all skin & hair types.

Enriched with Coffee, a powerhouse of antioxidants, this shower gel will make your hair healthier and brighten your skin by increasing blood flow and balancing pH levels. It thoroughly cleanses skin and hair without drying them out and provides a burst of freshness so you can take on the day, effortlessly! The goodness of Aloe Vera helps moisturise the skin and hair while Vitamin B5 soothes the scalp and skin!

Shop at thephylife.com

Tymo, launches its bestsellers in India!

If you are constantly coveting perfect hair and if the quote 'Love is in the hair' is currently consuming your thoughts, we have some great news! Your brand new comrade, TYMO Beauty, is moving to India, hoping you turn away from all those pricey fad treatments that do more to drain your wallet than treat your strands, and opt for the perfect styling partner that will serve as the perfect 'shortcut' to many beautiful good hair days!

Available on TYMObeauty.in

SUGAR Cosmetics' New Mousse Muse Maskproof Lip Cream Range

Bold and witty, subtle or playful-wear your mood just the way you want. Look within to express and inspire your beauty this season. Stand in front of the mirror, find your muse and let your creativity flow with SUGAR Cosmetics' newest lip launch! Lusciously creamy, airy-light, and 100 per cent transfer-proof, 24-hour wear, full-coverage liquid lip cream gives you plump, smooth lips and doesn't settle into your lip lines or fade.

The ultra-lightweight, whipped formula leaves a cushiony, velvet feel and lasts throughout the day-come cocktails, food (or even kisses). The custom doe-foot applicator makes the lipstick application effortless and does not pull or tug your lips. Indulge in a show-stopping pout with 8 long-lasting lipstick shades that flatter all skin tones!

Priced at Rs. 599/- for 5ml Available here

Manish Malhotra Beauty by MyGlamm introduces the all-new Precision Eyebrow Definer!

Nicely defined eyebrows can uplift any kind of make-up look. To give you the eyebrows of your dreams, Manish Malhotra Beauty by MyGlamm is here with the Precision Eyebrow Definer, featuring a 1.5 mm slim tip to effortlessly give you supermodel-approved arches, it is easy to use and makes your eyebrows on fleek. The precise tip together with the unique packaging of this brow definer allows optimal control over filling, defining your brows in any desired shape while giving you the perfect effect.

The Precision Eyebrow Definer comes in 2 shades - Wood Mystique is a universally-flattering brown shade great for everyday use, and Charcoal Allure is a bold black shade perfect for high fashion events. Both are priced at Rs. 1,095/-

Available at the Manish Malhotra Flagship Stores - Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. MyGlamm App and Website (www.myglamm.com)

Makeup Studio launches Jan Glam Collection

Choose the best from Makeup Studio's wide range of products offering foundations, camouflage sticks, concealers & many more. Play with colours to mix, match, blend & create a perfect base for the ultimate makeup look.

Available at www.makeupstudio.in



Plum drops their all-new Avocado and Argan High-Definition Curl Gel

It's time to 'gel with your curls' as Plum, India's first 100 per cent vegan beauty brand launches a protein-infused, gender-inclusive gel - apt to tame curls, coils and wavy hair! Light-weight and a real miracle worker with an aquatic floral fragrance, the product is formulated to easily glide in your hair enhancing its natural shine and refining overall hair elasticity.

This High- Definition Curl Gel comprises Argan Oil that nourishes curls and prevents moisture loss. Plant Keratin helps restore softness, reduces frizz and improves hair strength. Loaded with the goodness of Shea Butter, the gel prevents breakage while nourishing the hair and Pro Vitamin B5 conditions strands and maintains moisture. The product is infused with Avocado Oil which serves as a key ingredient in moisturising and strengthening hair strands.

Priced at Rs. 375/- for 110 ml. Available on plumgoodness.com

FACES CANADA redefines skincare by introducing an incredible range of serum

After mWith an explicit range of serums, beauty pioneer Faces Canada brings hydration and illumination in order to enhance the skincare experience for every skincare enthusiast.The serum range enclose a wide range of multipurpose serums that includes Post-Makeup Recharge Serum CICA, Glow Lift Serum Dragon Fruit, Pro Clear Skin Serum Matcha Green Tea, Pro Hydration Serum Cactus and Youthful Radiance Serum Blueberry.

Available at www.facescanada.com

Easy On Range By Clovia

Easy on bras are T-shirt bras with lightly padded air-light spacer cups to protect modesty without adding bulk. Crafted with comfortable & breathable cotton rich fabric. They are designed with lace detailing along the neckline & on the side wings. These are non-wired cups for poke-free experience and give a full coverage cup for no top & side spillage. Seamless cups for a smooth finish under fitted tops. Has a high center gore for added support to the breasts.Triple hook & eye enclosures at the front for convenient opening. Adjustable straps for a snug fit. They are available in multiple colours.

Priced at Rs. 409/- Available on www.clovia.com

Skincare Journey with Skeyndor

Begin your skincare journey in the New Year with Skeyndor's ultimate scientific skincare routine. Skeyndor is the one-stop solution for all of your skincare concerns, thanks to scientific research and specialised formulation. Skeyndor DD cream,thermal concentrate water, Hyaluronic Moisturising Booster,Sun Expertise Dry Touch Protective Emulsion SPF 50, and exclusive Skeyndor Probiome Peel range provide the most needed pampering for your skin. Let your skin be ready this 2023 with Skeyndor.

Available at skeyndor.in

mCaffeine Gets the New Year Rolling with Additions to Its Coffee Range on Popular demand!

India's first Caffeinated personal care brand is all set to expand its highly coveted Coffee care portfolio. The new additions consist of Coffee Face Cleansing Butter, Toner with Hyaluronic Acid & Coffee, Toner-Serum with Niacinamide 5% & Coffee, Toner-Serum with BHA Salicylic Acid-2% & Coffee, and Coffee Face Oil.

Available on mCaffeine

NEEDLEDUST launches NEEDLEDUST Purses

With the New Year, It is time to shop and spruce up your wardrobe for the upcoming festive season. After successfully making a niche in the market with juttis, mules, and kolhapuris, for the first time ever, the brand unveils Needledust purses. Kicking off with 7 bespoke styles, that speak the charm of a true old-school artisan with a desire to recreate embroidery patterns and innovate designs that reflect age-old craft with finesse and unmatched craftsmanship. The three main characteristics the brand continues to focus on are quality, style, and craftsmanship.

Available on needledust.com

82°E introduces Lotus Splash conditioning cleanser as its latest skincare offering

Today, Global Indian icon Deepika Padukone's self-care brand 82E has announced the launch of their fourth skincare product - Lotus Splash Conditioning cleanser with lotus and bioflavonoids. With the launch of Lotus Splash, 82E now offers a Cleanse-Hydrate-Protect skincare routine to make self-care a simple, joyful, and effective part of everyday life.

The Lotus Splash cleanser priced at INR 1200 for a 100ML bottle is available exclusively on 82e.com.

Detoxify your bathing ritual with Phy's Deep Cleansing Charcoal Soap

One of the trendiest ingredients in the beauty industry, Charcoal is your holy grail if you are looking to detoxify, cleanse, mattify and balance your complexion and Phy is here to amp up your bathing regimen with their newly launched Deep Cleansing Charcoal Soap.

Priced at Rs. 190/- Available on Phy Deep Cleansing Charcoal Soap Cleanses skin without drying Detoxifies skin Rich lather Premium soap for men 100 % Vegan - The Phy Life

Cult.sport Launches the Comfortable Sports Bras for your Wardrobe

Fitness and workout apparel brand Cult.sport is the D2C platform of Cure.fit, launched their 'Strap the Gap' campaign today, to solve the daily issues of uncomfortable sports bras. Taking care of our health by being fit and working out is an important part of our daily routine. But if one's bra is causing discomfort, with the 'Strap the Gap' campaign, Cult.sport makes sure to solve everyone's bra problems.

German-Based SEAFORM Kitchens & Wardrobes Launches Its New Collection in New Delhi

German-based manufacturer, SEAFORM, launched its collection of luxe kitchens & wardrobes at its experience center on December 16, 2022, in association with luxury home decor brand, Atelier 54. Located in the posh and artsy area of Chattarpur, this store has brought to the country extraordinary spaces for people to create, experience, and live in. SEAFORM has been catering to its clientele with extremely stunning & functional kitchens since 1917 and launched a new collection in the Delhi showroom which is operational since 2017.

Available on cultsport.com

Good Nutrition launched the Fit & Healthy Nutritional Smoothie Mix

The Nutritional Smoothie Mix from Good Nutrition has arrived in town. The Mix is the best combination of nature and science, designed to meet all of your nutritional needs while helping manage your weight. The Nutritional Mix comes in two protein options: whey and soy. You also get to choose between two delectable flavours: the flavourful berry blast and the wonderful chocolate. Research shows Indian home-based diets to be high in carbs and fats but lacking adequate proteins. The smoothie mix has all the necessary ingredients from proteins to minerals, an all-in-one product to answer your nutritional requirements.

Smoothie Mix with Whey Protein- Rs. 2,349/-

Smoothie Mix with Soy Protein- Rs. 2,249/-

Available on goodnutrition.in



FOReT unveils stylish cork-based vegan leather jewellery for Men

FOReT, recently unveiled an extensive new collection of sustainable and handcrafted wearables for men suited for any occasion. In line with the brand's ethos to create stylish and sustainable fashion products in India, the new collection from includes - cuffs, wraps, wristbands, bracelets, and rings.

FOReT retails its products through its website, http://www.foretstore.com

Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Concealer

Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Concealer corrects, brightens, blurs, and conceals while blending to a luminous second-skin finish. The lightweight formula melts into skin with the consistency of creamy water and delivers buildable medium to full coverage, while light-reflecting ingredients neutralise imperfections and create a soft-focus effect with a natural finish.

Priced at Rs. 3200/- Available at Sephora, Nykaa, Boddess, ABH stores

adidas Originals and Sean Wotherspoon return with his technicolour take on a retro runner

adidas has once again teamed up with Los Angeles-based designer Sean Wotherspoon to deliver his latest collaborative footwear project in the form of the Adidas SW ORKETRO; a 00's inspired runner silhouette invigorated with his signature style. Brought to life in a kaleidoscopic range of colours the adidas SW ORKETRO shoe is constructed using a range of responsibly produced textiles, mesh, and corduroy paneling that shock this retro-futuristic runner into life.

Garmin India Fully Analog Rugged GPS Multisport Smartwatch with up to 70 Days of Battery Life

Designed for those who appreciate a classic analog watch experience while not compromising on rugged watch durability, the Instinct Crossover delivers Garmin's full suite of wellness features including Sleep Score and Advanced Sleep Monitoring, and Health Monitoring activities which allow users to record key health metrics, such as Body Battery, stress, and heart rate in a single view.

Garmin Instinct Crossover (Black) and Instinct Crossover Solar (Graphite) will be available to purchase at the cost of ?55,990/ and ?61,990/ respectively from 20th January'23, Friday onwards from the following channels:

Offline: Garmin Brand Store, Helios Watch Store, Just in Time, Sports stores

Online: Amazon, Tata CLiQ, Tata Luxury, Synergizer, Flipkart, Nykaa.com



Aaliya Deeba Launch bespoke bridal collection Sitaraah: 'A bridal sheen'

Aaliya Deeba' introduces her New collection Sitaraah: 'A bridal sheen'. It is a modernly magical collection inspired by the starry sky and the bright illuminating stars.

The collection's couture dresses have the finest handcrafted detailing with applique techniques, a bright palette inspired by the magical colour hues emitted from the hot and cold stars, and flower motifs with star-studded crystals and sequins. The dresses have modern silhouettes with traditional relevance giving them a timeless charm. Each dress stands out uniquely and can be worn by both Indian and international fashion audiences.

Deborah Milano

Deborah Milano Red Long Lasting Lipstick comes with a super-soft, gliding texture that delivers a crisp application. It saturates lips in deep, long-wearing colour and has a unique transfer-resistant formula.

Priced at Rs. 895/- Available on Boddess.com

FIVE POINT FIVE

As the name suggests the brand is a direct representation of the usual length of a Sari. It aims to bring the exquisite weaves of India on one platform. All the products of Five Point Five are directly sourced from the weavers and artisans of various clusters, across the country. Each piece is personally handpicked for those who love to drape and scream 'pleats please!'

Nykaa Fashion Onboards Global Viral Brand Cider in India

Is it even fashionable if it didn't take over your social feed? NykaaFashion's newest brand launch certainly did, making waves in the global fashion verse with its irresistible trends and fashion offerings. Presenting-Cider, America's hottest Gen-Z label only on Nykaa Fashion. The launch reiterates the platform's commitment to bringing the best of global offerings to Indian shoppers!

Mia by Tanishq has launched the exquisite 'Rare Pair' collection

Mia by Tanishq has launched the exquisite 'Rare Pair' collection honouring the individuality of two parts that come together to make a whole. There are designs inspired by the heart shape along with designs that have two stones coming together to make a holistic design. The inspiration is taken from the magical historic story of Toi et Moi, meaning You and I. The symbolism of two different gems coming together in harmony to create one beautiful ring is one of the most romantic expressions of love through jewellery design.

L'Oreal Professionnel Paris Scalp Advanced Range

Created by pros, this first-of-its-kind professional scalp care service aids in deregulating the scalp and has 4 treatments that serve as a solution for 4 different scalp and hair concerns. So be it dandruff, oiliness, scalp discomfort, or hair thinning, the L'Oreal Professionnel Paris Scalp Advanced Range is your go-to hair treatment.

Strengthen skin's barrier with Plum's new Hemp range

An ex-hemp-lary trio you never thought you needed in life - Plum's Hemp Range is the newest skin barrier repair expert! Hemp has been gaining precedence in the skincare industry and is getting elevated status for its magical properties. The holy grail ingredient is said to be a powerful source of antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. So h(amp) up your skincare game with Plum's Hemp range.

Available at plumgoodness.com

Sony India unveils the premium Walkman model NW-ZX707

Sony India today announced a new player NW-ZX707 Walkman, that has been engineered keeping in mind the most eclectic audiophiles and hi-fi enthusiasts.

The NW-ZX707 is priced at Rs. Rs 69,990/- and is available exclusively on Headphone Zone across India.

The Derma Co.'s Sunscreen Range

Regardless of the seasons, sunscreen is an important step in a skincare routine, it's a non-negotiable necessity. Yes, it is important even if you don't step out or have continuous/direct sun exposure. Harsh UV rays are known to damage the skin barrier and accelerate the signs of ageing. Half the battle is won when we get to use the right sunscreen product as The Derma Co. offers a varied portfolio of sunscreen alternatives for every skin type, especially for the Indian climate.

Available on thedermaco.com

Isharya launches Bright Young Things, The Ultimate Jewellery Glow Up!

Radiant and bright - Isharya's latest collection inhabits a shiny world where more is better. What can you expect? Jewels become an expression of enchantment and celebrate youth as a state of mind. From white and light rose crystals to signature coloured plating accentuated by black enameling, each piece evokes the spirit of elation.

The Price Range is from Rs. 3,999 to Rs. 17,999/- Available at isharya.com

Katrina Kaif Unveils Kay Beauty's First Ever Kiss Proof Matte Liquid Lipsticks

Kay Beauty is back with another secret from its beauty arsenal, and one that Katrina Kaif swears by! Now get ready to leave kisses, not stains as Kay Beauty for the first time ever launches the ultimate no-transfer Matte Liquid Lipsticks. The new lipsticks feature 12 crush-worthy shades of luxurious mattes, that are suited for all Indian skin tones. Whether you have an intimate dinner soiree planned with your partner for Valentine's Day or an all-girls brunch to celebrate Galentine's day, one swipe is all it takes to go from AM to PM, with no re-application needed. True to the brand's promise of #makeupthatkares, these formulations are enriched with Grapeseed Oil, a rich source of Vitamin E that instantly moisturizes your lips, and Red Raspberry, boasting antioxidant properties to protect the lips from external damage.

Kay Beauty Matte Liquid Lipsticks are exclusively available on the Nykaa website/app and across Nykaa stores pan-India at Rs. 1299/- each.

Bummer's newly launched Glow in the Dark collection is here to keep you shining all day long

With an aim to resonate with the expressive younger generation, a fashion-forward innerwear brand Bummer introduces a new addition to its existing product line - Planet Love. This newly launched range is really exciting because it glows in the Dark, making it more eccentric and setting individuals apart. Keeping true to its vision, Bummer has successfully ensured that its products should be as comfortable and versatile as possible.

Price Range: Rs. 549/- onwards, Available on bummer.in

Experience the exquisite luxury of Attars from the House of NirmalayaElevate your senses and transform any room into an oasis of fragrance with Nirmalaya's newly launched range of Attars. Discover the natural essence of perfumes called attars or ittars used in ancient times because of their pure and concentrated form. A one-of-a-kind natural Attar, they use only ethically sourced ingredients to create fragrances that are good for your health and also good for the planet. The essential oils contained in these fragrances have therapeutic effects, which help you relax and sleep better at night.

Priced at Rs 799/- Available on-https://nirmalaya.com

Schwarzkopf Professional Presents the New Bonacure Range

Schwarzkopf Professional, frontrunners in hair expertise and innovation have announced the relaunch of the much sought-after Bonacure range - the high-performing hair care brand that effectively caters to numerous hair problems, now with a renewed focus on clean formulations, sustainable packaging, and best-in-class products.

The Bonacure Clean range features Advanced Technology (a new Vegan Care Complex), Clean Formula (high levels of biodegradability), and Sustainable Packaging (Up to 97% recyclable). A range of seven products featuring formulas that are full of what's good and free of what's not, the Bonacure Clean range promises healthy, radiant, and salon-perfect hair.

The collection starts at Rs. 1000 and is available at salons across the country and also on Nykaa, Tatcliq, Myntra, and Purplle.

VAHDAM India launches VAHDAM Spices

VAHDAM India, the home-grown global wellness brand taking India's finest teas and superfoods to consumers across the globe announced the launch of VAHDAM Spices, a new product category for the company with the mission to innovate the spices industry. It has collaborated with world-renowned, Michelin Star-awarded Chef, restaurateur, and host of MasterChef India, Vikas Khanna to celebrate the launch of Spices with a variety of new recipes.

Johnnie Walker launches a new-age whisky for the next-gen consumers

Dark, deep, brooding, rigid... if these are the words that come to mind when you think whisky, think again! The age-old codes of whisky drinking are being rewritten with the introduction of the bright, vibrant, and balanced Johnnie Walker Blonde.

Johnnie Walker, the world's No. 1 Scotch whisky, invites the new generation of whisky drinkers to experience a drink that is light, bright, and all things right - perfect to relish casual moments with friends.

