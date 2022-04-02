Nine qualities of Maa Durga to imbibe in oneself this Navratri

It is time to welcome auspiciousness and positive energies back into our lives as we commence with Chaitra Navratri festivities on Saturday.

The nine-day festivities begin on April 2 and will go on till April 11. Each day is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga, worshipping the power and qualities that each avatar represents.

When we do so, we focus on her goodness and if the law of attraction is to be believed, we can imbibe those significant traits into our own personalities.

Here are some special qualities of each avatar of Goddess Durga that we can learn from:

1. POWERFUL YET GROUNDED

Day one of Navratri is dedicated to the compassion and strength of Goddess Shailputri, the epitome of strength, courage, and composure.

Goddess Shailputri is believed to be the daughter of the Himalayas and the better half of Lord Shiva. She, therefore, teaches us the qualities synonymous with that of a mountain -- full of energy and power yet grounded.

2. DETERMINED AND DEDICATED

Worshipped on the second day of Navratri, Goddess Brahmacharini is all about power, determination and devotion.

Brahmacharini is believed to have undergone penance for over a thousand years to please Lord Shiva.

She teaches how one can be dedicated to attaining their goals, irrespective of time and hardships. She teaches how one can endure the sufferings that life will sooner or later, make one subject to.

3. KNOWLEDGABLE

Make knowledge and tranquillity your biggest weapons on the 3rd day of Navratri from Goddess Chandraghanta.

Though possession of materialistic wealth is temporary, no one can take from you perhaps your biggest wealth -- knowledge. With the judicious use of knowledge, one can attain peace and happiness.

Goddess Chandraghanta is synonymous with all things peaceful and knowledgeable.

Though calm and composed, when provoked she can be malevolent. This teaches that while we do need to be calm and composed when the need arises we need to show courage.

4. HEALTHY AND WEALTHY

Goddess Kushmanda, worshipped on day four of Navratri, stands for good health and ample wealth. She teaches us to feel the abundance and fullness in our lives, and see every particle in creation alive.

Kushmanda is also a carrier of light and illumination which guides those who tread on the path of darkness.

5. EMOTIONALLY INTELLIGENT

Skandamata, worshipped on day five, literally means 'mother of Skanda' or Karthikeya, God of War.

So when we pray to Skandamata, we are doubly blessed -- bowing before the goddess and lord Karthikeya, who is seated on her lap.

Ma Skandamata Devi teaches benevolence and empathy. Her power lies in the strength of a mother's love.

She blesses her devotees wholeheartedly, showering them with affection comparable to the maternal love she shows her son.

6. STRONG AND FEARLESS

Katyayani, also known as a Warrior Goddess, is believed to be one of the most violent forms of Maa Durga.

She teaches us to be strong enough to face our sorrows, diseases and fears. She gives us the courage and protects us from evil.

Goddess Katyayani is regarded as an inspiration to women as she holds the mirror to face challenges and realise the strength within.

7. FIERCE AND RISK-TAKING

Kalaratri is one of the most ferocious and destructive forms of Durga Devi. Appearing in one of her fiercest and most terrorizing forms, she destroys evil powers like negativity, cruelty and ignorance.

She is also known as Shubhankari, as she ensures that the good deeds of her devotees bear fruit. She also protects them from harm and danger.

She teaches us to destroy the demonic forces and wicked people, and protect those who are weak and seek our assistance.

8. BEAUTIFUL AND HAPPY

Devi Mahagauri represents purity, beauty, calmness and wisdom. She teaches one to be at peace and composure. She also provides her devotees with knowledge and liberation.

The eighth day of Navratri, Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami is when the eighth form of Nav Durga, Mahagauri, is worshipped. Kanya Pujan, also known as Kanjak, is the most important part of Maha Ashtami.

Mahagauri is the one who brings an end to all the sufferings in life.

9. WISE AND SUCCESSFUL

Dhatri signifies "supplier" and Siddhi signifies "thoughtful capacity". Therefore, Siddhidatri bestows abilities that help her devotees to achieve success.

The ninth aspect of Maa Durga brings perfection and miracles in life. She aids her devotees to manifest the positive energies which will bear the fruit of their efforts.

With these traits of Maa Durga summed up into her various avatars, here is hope that we too can learn from her and ignite within ourselves the qualities which make the ever so graceful, gracious, powerful and wise Maa Durga.

( With inputs from ANI )

