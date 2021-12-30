No colour code for your wedding ensemble this season

New Delhi, Dec 30 No longer do you have to restrict yourself to customary reds or traditional maroons for your wedding ensemble. Celebrities are choosing colours such as fuschia pink, hot pink, gold, and even white for their big day. Here's some inspiration to help you pick the perfect outfit:

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif took the traditional route by choosing a bright red Sabyasachi lehenga for the Hindu ceremony. The traditional jewellery was also from the iconic Indian fashion house.

Dia Mirza

Actress Dia Mirza wore a red Banarasi silk saree teamed with a red odhini, making for the quintessential Indian bride.

Yami Gautam

Actress Yami Gautam restored her mother's 33 year- old wine hued saree. Traditional gold jewellery was her pick for accessories.

Patralekha Paul

Patralekha's had the words, "Amaar pran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay somporna korilam"

