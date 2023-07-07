No tomato in McDonald's food products as prices surge across India

Restaurants of fast food chain McDonald's have dropped tomatoes from their burgers and wraps in many parts of India, hit by supply shortages and quality concerns after prices of the vegetable soared to records.In some regions, wholesale prices of the staple of traditional Indian cuisine have surged 288% in a month to a high of 140 rupees ($1.7) a kg on Friday, with retail prices still higher, spurring many people to cut back on consumption. The surge in vegetable prices can be attributed to a combination of factors, including the prevailing heatwave in key tomato-growing areas and heavy rainfall, which has disrupted the supply chains. Additionally, tomatoes have a relatively shorter shelf life, further impacting their prices.

The prices of tomatoes have significantly risen in northern regions, with rates reaching ₹250 per kilogram in Gangotri Dham and ₹180 to ₹200 per kilogram in Uttarkashi district. Local vegetable sellers have noted the sudden increase in tomato prices, which has led to a decrease in consumer demand. Similar price hikes have been observed in Gangotri and Yamunotri, where tomatoes are being sold at ₹200 to ₹250 per kilogram.A vegetable seller said the importance of tomatoes has increased in the region all of a sudden."Consumers are bearing the brunt of the rising prices of the tomatoes in Uttarkashi. People are not even willing to buy them. In Gangotri, Yamunotri, tomatoes are going at ₹200 to ₹250 per kg," Rakesh, a vegetable seller, reported ANI.In Chennai, tomatoes are currently priced at ₹100-130 per kilogram. To alleviate the burden on consumers, the Tamil Nadu government has started selling tomatoes at a subsidised rate of ₹60 per kilogram at ration shops in the state capital, Chennai. Karnataka has also witnessed a steep rise in tomato prices. In Bengaluru, prices range from ₹101 to ₹121 per kilogramme. The increase in prices can be attributed to the sudden rise in temperatures during March and April, which resulted in pest attacks on tomato crops and subsequently led to higher market rates.