Noor Chahal and Kayan, as part YouTube's Foundry class of 2022

New Delhi, July 29 YouTube has announced the new Foundry class of 2022, the company's global artist development programme that focuses on discovering and supporting talent around the world. Noor Chahal and Kayan, both Indian artists, are among the 30 artists from various genres and continents chosen for the Foundry class of 2022.

Foundry, founded in 2015, is YouTube's independent music incubator, supporting indie artists at all stages of their careers through annual artist development classes and ongoing release support campaigns.

Foundry artists are next generation entertainers, recognized for their innovative approach to music and storytelling. To date Foundry programs have supported 250 independent artists, with alumni including Arlo Parks, beabadoobee, Clairo, Dave, Dua Lipa, ENNY, Eladio Carrion, girl in red, Gunna, Kenny Beats, LostStories, Natanael Cano, Omar Apollo, REI AMI, Rema, Rina Sawayama, ROSALIA, Seedhe Maut, Snail Mail, Tems, Tenille Arts and many more talented music.

