Opera Die Fledermaus

New Delhi, Oct 10 The classic operetta Die Fledermaus by Johann Strauss II will be produced in partnership with the Hungarian State Opera as the season's last production in the autumn of 2022 at NCPA.

The Hungarian State Opera is the leading cultural institution in Hungary where different artistic genres are equally embraced since its foundation in 1884.

Die Fledermaus is considered one of Strauss' most beloved works and a favorite with audiences around the globe. The Opera will feature over 100 performers on the iconic Jamshed Bhabha Theatre stage. Die Fledermaus has constantly been part of the Hungarian State Opera repertoire for 125 years.

The plot begins on New Year's Eve when Eisenstein is sentenced to jail for punching a police officer. He decides to evade jail for one night so that he can go to Prince Orlofsky's lavish party with his friend Falke, however without telling his wife, Rosalinde.

Tipped off about her husband's plan, Rosalinde follows him to the ball, disguised as a Hungarian countess. Adele, their maid, also feigns an excuse to be released from work that night so that she can also go to the ball, disguised as a Russian actress named Olga. Much fun and frivolity ensue, in what remains one of Strauss' most beloved works and a favorite with audiences around the globe. Sung in German with English subtitles.

Johann Strauss II's masterpiece is a clever, multifaceted work, emanating zest for life and exposing the falsity of the bourgeoisie. Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime experience, at the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre on 12th October.

Venue: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

Date/Time: October 12, 7 p.m.

Member Price: Rs 6,750, 5,400, 4,320, 2,970, 2,250 & 1,350

Non Member Price: Rs 7,500, 6,000, 4,800, 3,300, 2,500 & 1,500

