OPPO Find N2 Flip brings flagship imaging performance to flip-style foldable form factor

New Delhi, March 6 The OPPO Find N2 Flip has brought flagship-level cameras to the flip-style foldable form factor by combining high-resolution camera sensors with in-house 'MariSilicon X NPU' and Hasselblad's natural colour tones.

The 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor boasts all-pixel omni-directional intelligent focusing so nearby subjects look sharp while backgrounds look soft and photos look textured, dynamic and detailed.

For 4K videography, the camera supports hardware-level DOL-HDR that simultaneously captures short and long-exposure photos. In short-exposure shots, the bright parts are not over-exposed, whereas in long-exposure captures, the dark parts pack details. These captures are combined by OPPO's MariSilicon X NPU for more detailed low-light videos.

The HDR Fusion inside the MariLumi ISP of the MariSilicon X NPU combines the long and short exposure frames to achieve a 4X higher dynamic range.

MariNeuro MariSilicon X's AI Noise Reduction (AINR) algorithms further reduce noise and increases image purity in each frame.

To further amplify the imaging credentials of the Find N2 Flip, OPPO has worked closely with legendary camera manufacturer, Hasselblad, to integrate the Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution into the camera system, said OPPO.

"The unique colour-processing system kicks into action the moment you press the shutter button to optimise colour accuracy, tone, and contrast to deliver consistent and accurate results," it added.

OPPO's partnership with Hasselblad runs deep with its XPAN mode that features a 65:24 high aspect ratio to capture the camera brand's unique retro style.

Furthermore, the Find N2 Flip recreates the Hasselblad shooting experience with a custom UI, shutter sound, and watermark. Users can further refine photographs with three additional filters - Emerald, Radiance and Serenity.

The device comes with an 8MP ultra-wide Sony IMX355 rear snapper with an expansive field of view that is perfect for photos and videos.

For selfies, it also packs the 32MP Sony IMX709 front shooter. Users can unfold the Find N2 Flip and use the camera for FlexForm video calls.

The IMX709's RGBW pixel array boasts superior noise suppression. Its autofocus ensures crisp details while a wide field of view gets everyone in the frame when snapping a group selfie.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is engineered to accurately render Indian skin tones and recreate bokeh flair in portrait videos. The flip-style foldable's skin smoothening and beautification algorithms expertly distinguish individual parts of the image accurately and improve image quality.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip harnesses the power of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+. The 4nm processor delivers supercharged CPU performance alongside a suite of enhancements like AI-enhanced Variable Rate Shading and Frame Rate smoothening to boost the gaming experience.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ deploys a single 3.2GHz Cortex X2 core and pairs it with three 2.85GHz Cortex A710 cores and four Cortex A510 cores to smartly balance out high-end processing and all-day battery life through intelligent resource allocation.

The Find N2 Flip's Dimensity 9000+ chipset includes a 4X more efficient APU solution to improve short burst activities like high framerate gaming and HDR photography at night.

The MediaTek APU 580 works on isolated tasks or can work as a general processor to improve ISP, gaming, and the social media video-watching experience.

The Find N2 Flip combines the might of the Dimensity 9000+ chipset with OPPO's optimisations to deliver incredibly fast 44W SUPERVOOCTM charging.

A quick 15-minute top up is sufficient to power up to four hours of music streaming, an hour of social media browsing, and four hours of phone calls.

The operating system runs Android 13 and offers a variety of design-led changes to boost productivity.

The AI enhancements, built deep into ColorOS 13, now let users smartly manage meetings, optimise networks and handle distractions.

Similarly, users will find options to personalise the Find N2 Flip thanks to an improved Shelf feature that organises and displays key information, as well as tools and services that serve up ample opportunities for customisation.

ColorOS 13 lets users make their phone their own with a wide variety of widgets and deep Bitmoji integration both on the shelf and the cover display.

